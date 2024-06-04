Sunak and Starmer talk over each other during heated ITV leaders’ debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak and Starmer talk over each other during heated ITV leaders’ debate

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right), host Julie Etchingham and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during the ITV General Election debate at MediaCity in Salford (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right), host Julie Etchingham and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during the ITV General Election debate at MediaCity in Salford (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have been reprimanded for talking over each other during a fiery ITV leaders’ debate.

Host Julie Etchingham had warned the pair to stick to a 45 second per question rule, but repeatedly had to curtail the politicians’ answers.

After one exchange, she told them: “Please, an appeal from me not to speak over one another. We want to make sure that everybody can hear what you’re saying.”

“Thank you, not over each other,” she said later.

“Gentlemen please, we’re just going to take a pause there.”

General Election campaign 2024
PM Rishi Sunak, host Julie Etchingham and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jonathan Hordle/ITV)

After a commercial break, the host warned them: “Just a little information for both of our candidates here, please, an appeal from me, not to speak over one another.

“We want to make sure that everybody can hear what you’re saying.

“That was a gentle reminder, it may not be so gentle next time.”

One viewer posted on X: “This debate is absolutely awful.

“The moderation is dreadful. The time to answer, and space to answer, is awful.

“The constant interruptions are awful. Everything is awful. I have zero confidence it will give a single voter any help in making a choice.”

Another said: “Julie, please get hold of this, stop letting him talk over you.”

Later, as the debate over immigration got heated, the Prime Minister raised his voice asking the Labour leader: “What are you going to do with illegal migrants?”

Etchingham intervened: “Please gentleman, we will lower our voices.”