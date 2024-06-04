Tory debate to highlight deaths on rural trunk roads in three-year period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory debate to highlight deaths on rural trunk roads in three-year period

By Press Association
The Scottish Tory debate will accuse ministers of leaving trunk roads to go to ‘rack and ruin’. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Tory debate will accuse ministers of leaving trunk roads to go to ‘rack and ruin’. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Scottish Tory debate is set to accuse ministers of an “abject failure” to improve rural trunk roads after figures revealed more than 140 people died on the “lifeline” routes in a three-year period.

The debate in Holyrood on Wednesday will argue the Scottish Government has let rural roads go to “rack and ruin” and condemn the failure to dual the A9 route by the initial 2025 target.

But the Tories will argue it is also roads like the A75, A77, A83, A90 and A96 that have been the cause of significant road accidents.

Figures obtained by the party through freedom of information (FOI) requests revealed there were 144 deaths on the major trunk roads which are not in Scotland’s central belt between 2020 and 2023.

The figures showed that 104 of these deaths occurred on the sections of the roads which were not dualled.

Mr Kerr, who is also his party’s General Election candidate for Angus and Perthshire Glens, said: “The SNP have let our trunk roads go to rack and ruin during their 17 years in power.

“The death toll on trunk roads outside the Central Belt is terrifying and unacceptable.

“The A9 rightly gets all the headlines because it is Scotland’s most deadly road and the SNP will miss their own pledge to dual it by at least a decade, which is unforgivable and continues to cost lives.

“But the Nationalists’ abject failure on rural road upgrades also extends to the A75, A77, A83, A96 and A90. These are also lifeline routes that have never been prioritised.”

He said it was “symptomatic of the SNP’s contempt for rural and island Scotland” as he referenced ferry delays affecting key routes.

“Those living in rural Scotland, who feel betrayed by the scandal-ridden, independence obsessed SNP, have the chance to punish John Swinney and co on July 4,” he added.

Figures released by Transport Scotland last month showed deaths from road collisions across Scotland fell by 16 to 155 in 2023, but an increase in casualties between 2022 and 2023 – 5,630 to 5,788.

The number of people seriously injured also rose by 9%, increasing from 1,778 to 1,930.

Transport Scotland has been asked for comment.