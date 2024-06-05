Fact check: ONS projections show 10.3 million migrants could come to UK by 2036

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: ONS projections show 10.3 million migrants could come to UK by 2036

By Press Association
The number of migrants coming into the UK has been projected by the Office for National Statistics, most recently from the period of mid-2021 to mid-2036 (Peter Powell/PA)
The number of migrants coming into the UK has been projected by the Office for National Statistics, most recently from the period of mid-2021 to mid-2036 (Peter Powell/PA)

In a social media advert posted to X and Facebook, Reform UK shared an image headlined “Immigration isn’t working” which cited the Office for National Statistics as it claimed: “14 million will arrive in the next 12 years.”

Evaluation

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that 10.3 million people will immigrate to the UK in the next 12 years.

The 13.7 million figure of long-term immigration covered a 15-year period between mid-2021 and mid-2036. By the time of the election campaign, three years of immigration has already passed and the remaining total for the next 12 years is 10.3 million.

The facts

The ONS regularly publishes a National Population Projection, to give those planning public policy an idea of the “potential future size” of the UK population.

As part of these calculations, it also cautions that the numbers “are not forecasts and do not attempt to predict potential changes in international migration”.

The latest projection, published in January 2024, estimates the UK population will grow by 6.6 million between mid-2021 and mid-2036.

Around 500,000 of this will come from a disparity between births and deaths (10.8 million and 10.3 million, respectively).

The remaining population growth of 6.1 million comes from the difference between 13.7 million people immigrating to the UK long-term and 7.6 million people emigrating out of the UK long-term.

The ONS breaks down these figures in its principal projection dataset, showing that over the next 12 years (from mid-2024 to mid-2036), the actual projected level of international migration inflows is 10,347,000.

It assumes a net migration figure of 315,000 each year from 2028 onwards, made up of 827,000 immigrants and 512,000 emigrants.

This follows the current period of high immigration, with a net figure of 672,000 in the year ending June 2023, driven by factors such as housing Ukrainian refugees, and migrants on health and care work visas.

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.

