UK service sector growth eases as inflation pressures drop to three-year-low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK service sector growth eases as inflation pressures drop to three-year-low

By Press Association
Service sector firms saw growth slow in May as inflation pressures eased (Lucy Ray/PA)
Service sector firms saw growth slow in May as inflation pressures eased (Lucy Ray/PA)

Growth in the UK’s services sector slowed last month as inflation in the sector dropped to its lowest for three years, according to new data.

The S&P Global UK services PMI survey scored 52.9 in May, down from 55.0 in April.

The reading was in line with predictions by economists but represents the slowest rate of expansion since November last year.

Any reading above 50 indicates that the services sector is growing, while anything below that implies it is shrinking.

The latest survey data highlighted easing business activity and new orders, after an 11-month high in April.

It came as the rate of input cost inflation for firms fell to its weakest since February 2021, which resulted in lower price rises for customers.

Economists have suggested the slowdown in price rises could be influential as Bank of England ratesetters vote on a potential interest rate cut later this month.

Joe Hayes, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The PMI survey for May showed another reasonable rate of expansion in the UK service sector.

“Taken in tandem with our earlier-released manufacturing survey, the PMIs imply GDP (gross domestic product) growth of around 0.3% so far in the second quarter.

“Of particular interest to the immediate outlook for the UK economy will be the prices measures, with the Bank of England potentially moving to cut interest rates as soon as this month.

“The PMI surveys show prices for UK services rising at the slowest pace for over three years.”

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The PMI continues to suggest robust growth, despite slipping back in May.

“The big news in the May PMI, however, was further signs of easing inflation pressure.

“The PMI suggests April’s blowout services inflation print was a flash in the pan and should not be taken as a sign of strong annualised inflation continuing.”