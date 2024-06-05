Corbyn: Dissing past and my time as Labour leader does not make Starmer strong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corbyn: Dissing past and my time as Labour leader does not make Starmer strong

By Press Association
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was cheered by supporters after handing in his nomination papers to stand as an Independent candidate for Islington North in the General Election (Lucy North/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn has advised Sir Keir Starmer to stop trying to “diss” his time as Labour leader and instead embrace nationalising key services.

Mr Corbyn indicated that, if he is re-elected as Independent MP for Islington North, he would offer support to a Labour government but only when it does “something good”, such as returning Royal Mail and the railways to public ownership.

He added that his successor as Labour leader seems to think “forgetting the past and pretending it never happened is somehow going to make you strong”.

Sir Keir has spent much of the campaign trying to emphasise how the party has changed, as the Conservatives focus on his previous backing for left-wing policies as a member of Mr Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.

General Election campaign 2024
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner at the launch of Labour’s campaign bus (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Corbyn, 75, was greeted by cheers and chants of “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” from supporters as he left Islington Town Hall on Wednesday after handing in his nomination papers to officially stand at the General Election on July 4.

He is seeking to extend his more than 40-year tenure as MP for Islington North as an Independent after Sir Keir banned him from standing for Labour as part of his efforts to “tear antisemitism out of our party by the roots”.

Mr Corbyn was suspended by Labour in 2020 after he refused to fully accept the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s findings that the party broke equality law when he was in charge and said antisemitism had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons”.

Speaking on the town hall steps, he said: “We will take this campaign to every door in Islington North and I’m so grateful to all of you who, in a week, have come forward and done so much work already.

“Do you know what? We’re going to win this thing.”

He added: “When the new government does something good, yes, I’ll agree and support them – public ownership of Royal Mail, public ownership of our railway system, public ownership of our water.

“Regulation of the privatised utilities has not worked and never will work. Bring them back into public ownership.”

Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn gathered outside Islington Town Hall as he handed in his nomination papers (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Corbyn also stressed the need for “opposition to racism in absolutely any form whatsoever”.

Asked about Sir Keir’s insistence that Labour has changed, Mr Corbyn told BBC London: “He was very happy to be in the shadow cabinet through all that time, he was very happy to support the 2017 and 2019 manifestos, and was very happy to campaign to be leader on the basis of defending the policies of those two manifestos.

“So I think something has changed and it’s not me and it’s not those manifestos.”

He added: “I don’t think there’s any need for him to diss the past or diss his own involvement in it.

“When we came up to the 2019 election, the manifesto, policies and the strategies were agreed unanimously by both the shadow cabinet and the National Executive.”

Actor Rob Delaney was among supporters attending Islington Town Hall as Jeremy Corbyn handed in his nomination papers to stand as an Independent (Lucy North/PA)

Asked why Sir Keir is dissing the Corbyn era, Mr Corbyn told reporters: “He seems to think that forgetting the past and pretending it never happened is somehow going to make you strong.”

He added: “You can’t just diss the past – you’ve got to understand why things happen.”

Mr Corbyn said he is “pretty sure” Sir Keir will be the next prime minister, but he also accused Labour of “trying to get rid of as many left candidates as they can” and described the situation as “deplorable”.

Sir Keir, asked whether he could see why Mr Corbyn thought it was “disrespectful” that he had “disowned” much of the 2019 Labour manifesto, told reporters at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard: “I have as my focus the voters, not Jeremy Corbyn.

“And the voters in 2019 rejected the Labour Party very badly, the worst result since 1935.

“I think if you get rejected that badly you don’t go back to the voters and say we were right, what were you doing? You change your Labour Party and that’s why I’ve changed the Labour Party and in particular made it a party that always puts country first and party second.”

Arsenal fan Mr Corbyn was also asked by the PA news agency how trying to win Islington North as an Independent would rank in comparison to previous exploits by the Gunners, including the Invincibles team managed by Arsene Wenger and Michael Thomas’s last-minute winner to help them beat Liverpool to the title in 1989.

Mr Corbyn replied: “Remember that song – 2-0 down with 20 minutes to go, Viera stepped up for a throw.

“Come on Arsenal – and we won it.”

Comedian and actor Rob Delaney supported Mr Corbyn at the town hall on Wednesday, and said of his chances of being elected: “They’re going to be pretty good. Everybody knows him, it’s so hard to compete.

“You can’t get a consultancy firm to give you what he has, you can’t replicate what he’s done in 40 years overnight.”