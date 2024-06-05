Robinson sees ‘no circumstances’ where DUP would pull plug on Stormont again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robinson sees ‘no circumstances’ where DUP would pull plug on Stormont again

By Press Association
DUP leader Gavin Robinson (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Gavin Robinson (Liam McBurney/PA)

The leader of the DUP has said he sees no circumstances where his party would pull the plug on Stormont devolution again.

Gavin Robinson also rejected suggestions he was rewriting history in respect of the DUP’s support for the UK Government deal on post-Brexit trade that saw his party end its two-year blockade of the powersharing institutions in February.

Since becoming leader, Mr Robinson has moved to address concerns held by some unionists and loyalists that his party oversold the Government’s Safeguarding the Union command paper by overstating the degree to which it had removed Brexit barriers on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Stormont Assembly
Gavin Robinson was confirmed as permanent leader of the DUP in late May (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Robinson has said the DUP should have responded to the command paper with more “cautious realism”.

The DUP used its veto power to collapse Stormont in 2022 in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

With Sinn Fein having used its veto to bring down devolution in 2017 – a governance vacuum that lasted three years – Stormont has been in cold storage for five of the last seven years.

In a pre-election interview on BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme, Mr Robinson said he would have taken the same decision to collapse Stormont two years ago if he had been leader then.

He was then asked whether he would resort to that nuclear option again.

“I see no circumstances where we would travail that path,” he replied.

“Devolution is a benefit of Northern Ireland. I believe in devolution.”

He added: “I don’t envisage those circumstances at all, let me be very clear. I don’t envisage circumstances where others would walk away. I am delighted that it’s back.”

Mr Robinson said no one was talking about the potential of another collapse since devolution has returned.

“You don’t hear anyone suggesting that devolution should be in some way in jeopardy,” he said.

“People are pleased that devolved government is back and, for all the challenges that are associated with that, it’s a good thing, a positive thing for Northern Ireland and it was the right step forward.”

Challenged on whether he was resetting the DUP’s stance in relation to the Safeguarding the Union paper, Mr Robinson insisted he had been consistent in his messaging since he first became interim leader in March.

“I don’t need to rewrite history, because I’m giving you the answer today that I gave you three months ago,” he said, as he insisted the deal remained a “work in progress”.

Mr Robinson succeeded former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who quit in March after being arrested and charged with historical sexual offences – charges he denies.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson court case
Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson leaving Newry Magistrates’ Court after he was released on continuing bail on a number of historical sex charges (Brian Lawless/PA)

The new leader said it was hard to determine if the high-profile court case involving Donaldson would affect the DUP’s vote in the General Election.

However, he said many voters he had spoken to recognised it was “not a political story”.

He characterised as pathetic any rivals who might choose to use the case against the party on the campaign trail.

“I don’t doubt there are some people who will use this poorly and pathetically for party political advantage,” he said.

“There’s no doubt it will happen but it’s not what I see and hear when I’m out talking to ordinary people, I don’t get a sense they see this as a problem for us politically. It’s not something they’re holding against my colleagues or I, because it doesn’t involve us.”