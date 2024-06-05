Fact check: Some funds from HS2’s cancelled northern leg are earmarked for South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: Some funds from HS2’s cancelled northern leg are earmarked for South

By Press Association
Construction work on the HS2 line in Water Orton near Birmingham in the Midlands (Jacob King/PA)
Construction work on the HS2 line in Water Orton near Birmingham in the Midlands (Jacob King/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave a television interview on Friday May 31, where he said “every penny that would have been spent on HS2 is going to be spent in the North”.

This was a reference to last year’s announcement that the northern section of the high-speed rail route, from Birmingham to Manchester, was to be scrapped and the money redirected to other infrastructure projects.

Evaluation

Money saved from the reduced HS2 plans has been earmarked by the Government for rail and infrastructure improvements across the UK, including in London and southern England.

The facts

A press release from the Prime Minister’s office and the Department for Transport in October 2023 announced the cancellation of the northern section of the scheme and said £36 billion earmarked for HS2 would instead be redistributed to projects across the country.

[pa_oembed = dcdc5ad8e88bbb518cd9be30f6cda213]

This included £19.8 billion pledged for improvements in the North and £9.6 billion for projects in the Midlands.

The Government also promised £6.5 billion for the rest of the country, including improving rail lines in the south west of England, electrifying trains in north Wales, and money for the A75 road in Scotland.

In addition, £12 billion was promised to improve rail connectivity between Manchester and Liverpool.

In November, the Government announce £8.3 billion of redirected HS2 funding would be spent resurfacing 5,000 miles of road across England. This included £2.8 billion for roads in the south and east of England, including London.

The Government has not given any update to suggest those plans and costings have changed.

Links

Clip from interview with BBC North East, posted on X (archived post and video)

Press release: HS2 funding reallocated to projects across the UK (archived)

Press release: £8 billion to be spent on resurfacing road (archived)

Election Check 24