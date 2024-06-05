Woman charged with assault after milkshake thrown over Nigel Farage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman charged with assault after milkshake thrown over Nigel Farage

By Press Association
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown over him as he left the Moon and Starfish pub after launching his General Election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex (James Manning/PA)
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown over him as he left the Moon and Starfish pub after launching his General Election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex (James Manning/PA)

A woman has been charged with assault by beating and criminal damage after a milkshake was thrown over Nigel Farage.

Images appear to show a McDonald’s banana milkshake being thrown at the Reform UK leader as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex on Tuesday.

The veteran Eurosceptic had earlier addressed supporters at a rally in the town after announcing he would stand for election in the constituency.

He was seen with the yellow drink splattered across his dark blue suit as he boarded his campaign bus.

General Election campaign 2024
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage holding a McDonald’s banana milkshake in Jaywick, Essex (James Manning/PA)

Essex Police said on Wednesday that a 25-year-old woman has been charged with assault by beating and criminal damage.

The force said Victoria Thomas Bowen is due to appear before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 2.

Essex Police said in a statement: “The charges relate to an incident in which a drink was thrown at a man in the area of Marine Parade East, Clacton, at around 2.10pm on Tuesday.”

The force added that a 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker has been released and will face no further action.

Mr Farage, who has been the target of “milkshaking” incidents in the past, appeared to make light of the latest incident in a social media video.

In a clip shared online, he raised a McDonald’s milkshake in his hand and said “my milkshake brings all the people to the rally”.

Mr Farage had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him in 2019 during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

“Milkshaking” – the act of dousing public figures in milkshake – was officially recognised by Collins Dictionary the same year.