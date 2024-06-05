Contract to dual six-mile stretch of A9 to be awarded next month – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Contract to dual six-mile stretch of A9 to be awarded next month – minister

By Press Association
Fiona Hyslop highlighted a number of road projects completed by the SNP government (Jane Barlow/PA)
The contract to dual a six-mile stretch of the A9 is set to be awarded next month, the Transport Secretary has said, as she defended the SNP’s record on roads.

Fiona Hyslop said three bids have been received for the work to dual the road between Tomatin and Moy in the Highlands.

Last year, the work had to be retendered after only one bid was received – which was significantly higher than the anticipated £115 million cost.

On Wednesday, the Conservatives led a debate at Holyrood on “improving Scotland’s roads”.

The party’s transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “Scotland’s roads are not fit for purpose due to 17 years of SNP neglect, underfunding and broken promises.

Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson speaks in the Scottish Parliament
Graham Simpson said Scotland’s roads are ‘not fit for purpose’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

“The SNP’s failure to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness is a shameful betrayal of the local communities that rely on Scotland’s deadliest road.”

He continued: “There were 144 deaths on Scotland’s major trunk roads that go outside the central belt between 2020 and 2023 – and 104 of those were on sections that were not dualled.

“Our local roads are dangerously scarred by potholes due to years of the SNP government starving our councils of cash.”

Speaking during the debate, Ms Hyslop highlighted a number of road projects completed by the SNP government, including the Aberdeen western peripheral route.

The timetable for completing the A9 work is “realistic” and “means that the Highlands can have confidence that the dualling will be delivered in full by this Government”, she said.

She said: “We will also shortly complete the procurement for the Tomatin to Moy project and I’m pleased to inform members that three tenders were received on May 31, and we expect to award the contract for this project in July.”

Ministers have already indicated that work on the project will begin in the summer.

The Transport Secretary called on the incoming UK government to hold an emergency budget to enable more capital spending.

She also said recent road safety statistics had been “concerning” and she may make a further statement on the matter.

In December 2023, the Scottish Government said the A9 would not be fully dualled until the end of 2035, with ministers admitting their deadline of 2025 is “simply unachievable”.

Last week, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon apologised for the failure to dual the A9 on time but insisted the Scottish Government had not “messed up”.