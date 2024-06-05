Dropped Labour candidate to stand as Independent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dropped Labour candidate to stand as Independent

By Press Association
Jeremy Corbyn with Faiza Shaheen (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A left-wing former Labour candidate has announced she will stand as an Independent in the General Election after a row erupted over the party’s decision to withdraw backing for her.

Faiza Shaheen confirmed her plans to contest the seat of Chingford and Woodford Green on July 4, pitching herself as a “progressive alternative” and claiming constituents feel “disenfranchised” by her deselection.

Ms Shaheen accused Labour of operating a “hierarchy of racism” when she was dropped as a candidate after liking a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, that allegedly downplayed antisemitism allegations.

In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, she said: “I have reached this decision following hundreds of messages from people in my community, who say there are no options left for them. They are tired of the Tories but now feel they can’t trust Labour.”

Her decision causes a headache for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has denied accusations that he is purging the Labour left to improve its electoral prospects.

It comes after former leader Jeremy Corbyn hit out at his successor as he handed his nomination papers in to officially stand as an Independent candidate in Islington North on Wednesday.

Mr Corbyn accused Labour of “trying to get rid of as many left candidates as they can”, after he was banned from standing for the party as part of efforts to “tear antisemitism out of our party by the roots”.

He was suspended in 2020 after refusing to fully accept the  Equality and Human Rights Commission’s findings that the party broke equality law when he was leader and said antisemitism had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons”.

Mr Corbyn pointed to the treatment of Diane Abbott, who remains Labour’s candidate in Hackney North and Stoke Newington, as well as Ms Shaheen’s deselection.

He said: “I think it’s deplorable. Diane has suffered more abuse than any other MP, probably as much abuse as all MPs put together sometimes, yet she’s stoically gone through it all and I think she should be admired as a woman who set the trend and inspired so many people to get involved in politics.

“Surely she’s the most valuable asset.

“Likewise Faiza, a fantastic candidate, very knowledgeable person, a great economist. People like that you need in Parliament, you don’t need to destroy their image and destroy their personality to put somebody else in their place.”

Sir Keir, asked whether he could see why Mr Corbyn thought it was “disrespectful” that he had “disowned” much of the 2019 Labour manifesto, told reporters at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard: “I have as my focus the voters, not Jeremy Corbyn.

“And the voters in 2019 rejected the Labour Party very badly, the worst result since 1935.

“I think if you get rejected that badly you don’t go back to the voters and say we were right, what were you doing?

“You change your Labour Party and that’s why I’ve changed the Labour Party and in particular made it a party that always puts country first and party second.”

A Labour spokesman said: “We are focussed on electing a Labour government and delivering the change that people in Chingford and Woodford Green and across the country need.”