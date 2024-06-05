Teachers working more than 11 hours on average extra each week – research

Teachers are working more than 11 hours extra each week on average to tackling their growing complex responsibilities, research has suggested.

Scotland’s largest teaching union the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has demanded ministers take the issue of excessive workload seriously amid concerns for the health and wellbeing of teachers.

Research by academics from a host of UK universities, including the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), commissioned by the union, surveyed 1,834 teachers across Scotland’s 32 local authority areas.

The research found teachers were working an average of 46 hours per week – 11 hours more than the contractual 35 – as they juggle challenges including supporting diverse learning needs, behavioural issues and absences.

Statistics from the survey found almost two-thirds – 68% – of their time classroom time was spent teaching, while minor interruptions and significant behavioural disruptions occupied between 17.7% and 28.6% of teaching time.

It means teachers are using their own free time to tackle commitments such as planning lessons and marking work, with teachers surveyed estimating an average of three hours and 55 minutes is spent on work-related activity at weekends.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “We want all our schools to be welcoming and nurturing places, where pupils can learn and working conditions for staff support good health and wellbeing.

“Unfortunately, the evidence from this robust, independent research is that currently teachers in Scotland are faced with unmanageable workloads that are affecting their health and safety at work, and that is a growing problem.

“This must be taken seriously and tackled immediately, by local authorities and Scottish Government, to ensure that teachers have manageable workloads and can stay well at work.”

Professor Moira Hulme, a University of Scotland academic who led the research, said: “The quality of education in Scotland’s schools depends in no small part on the professional capacity and wellbeing of its teachers.

“Teachers in Scotland work well beyond their contracted hours and working hours are rising.

“The workload of teachers has intensified as they address diverse learner needs and escalating behavioural and attendance issues with contracting resources.”

She said the rising workload was influenced by concerns such a declining teacher numbers and escalating pupil behaviour, calling for “urgent action”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to working with the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) on progressing the commitment to reducing class contact time and is determined that planning for this is based on robust evidence.

“Scotland currently has the most teachers-per-pupil in the UK and school education spend per person is higher than in England and Wales. Additionally, overall pupil teacher ratios remain their lowest level since 2009 and our teachers are the highest paid in the UK.

“Councils are also being supported with an additional £145.5 million this year to protect increased teacher numbers.”