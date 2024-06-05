Welby urges party leaders to volunteer for hour this weekend amid Big Help Out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Welby urges party leaders to volunteer for hour this weekend amid Big Help Out

By Press Association
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby took part in the Big Help Out in 2023 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby took part in the Big Help Out in 2023 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Party political leaders should take an hour this weekend to do some volunteering, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

Justin Welby joined more than 50 charity, business, community and religious leaders in making the call to coincide with the Big Help Out taking place from Friday to Sunday.

In an open letter to party leaders, they also asked the politicians to set out a vision for how to build “stronger, kinder and better connected communities” alongside an agenda “for bridging divides and bringing people together”.

The Big Help Out, first launched as part of the King’s coronation last year and which this year happens at the end of volunteers’ week, aims to raise awareness of and provide opportunities for people to give their time to help make a difference in their communities.

The letter said: “Whatever our political viewpoints, we all share a vision of a country where what we have in common is more important than our differences, and where we live in communities where we’re able to support and connect with one another and to feel that we belong.”

Signatories include Girlguiding, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and the RSPB.

The letter, co-ordinated by the Together Coalition, added: “We would ask that alongside setting out your vision for communities, that you might also take an hour of that weekend to take part in community volunteering of whatever sort.

“We are happy to help set up or suggest activities no matter where you are in the country, we’re expecting millions of people to do the same over the course of the weekend.”

Brendan Cox, who co-founded the Together Coalition with Mr Welby, said: “We’re calling on all party leaders to take off their rosettes and get off their soapboxes for an hour this weekend and take part in community volunteering as part of the Big Help Out.

“We’re expecting millions of people to take part and politicians can help lead by example.

“Volunteers are what hold our country together – from food banks to football clubs – and this weekend we hope they can take centre stage.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Emily and I regularly volunteer and are looking forward to joining in some of the fun for this Community Weekend.”