Jeremy Hunt challenges Sir Keir Starmer to pledge not to raise property tax

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Chancellor has called on Sir Keir Starmer to pledge not to increase property tax if Labour wins the General Election.

Jeremy Hunt, writing for The Telegraph, challenged the Labour leader to match a new Tory pledge not to increase capital gains tax, stamp duty or the number of council tax bands.

“I am throwing down the gauntlet to (shadow chancellor) Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer to join us in this pledge,” Mr Hunt said.

“This isn’t party political point scoring. I actually want to see the Labour Party say they will put families first and higher taxes second.”

His comments come after Sir Keir branded Rishi Sunak a liar and claimed he had broken the ministerial code for suggesting Labour planned to hike taxes by more than £2,000.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister repeatedly highlighted the allegation during the combative debate with Sir Keir, claiming “independent Treasury officials” have costed Labour’s policies “and they amount to a £2,000 tax rise for everyone”.

The comments came after it emerged senior officials had told ministers not to say civil servants were behind Tory claims that Sir Keir was planning tax hikes if elected.

In his piece however, Mr Hunt said Labour “will raise your taxes”.

He added: “It’s who they are, it’s in their DNA.

“Our philosophy is founded on clear principles that people and businesses should keep more of their money to spend and reinvest, thereby creating economic growth.

“Labour’s philosophy depends on grabbing ever more of that money to feed an expanding public sector. At this election, Sir Keir Starmer is telling you otherwise. He is trying to claim that Labour have changed. They haven’t.”

In a statement to The Telegraph, a Labour spokesman said: “We will not be raising taxes on working people.

“The Conservatives cannot be trusted on tax and taxes are at a 70-year high on their watch.

“These are more desperate claims from Rishi Sunak who lied to the British people before and is lying to them again.”