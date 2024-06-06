Labour discontinues legal claims against Jeremy Corbyn-era staff, say lawyers

Labour has dropped its legal claims against five former staff members who denied leaking a controversial internal report about antisemitism in the party, according to lawyers.

The quintet, including ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn’s former director of communications Seumas Milne and former chief of staff Karie Murphy, had previously said they would “vigorously defend themselves” in a High Court action.

An 860-page report on Labour’s governance and legal unit, which found “no evidence” of antisemitism being handled differently from other complaints, was leaked in April 2020.

Jeremy Corbyn with Karie Murphy in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Corbyn’s time as leader was marred by complaints of antisemitism and accusations that senior officials were slow to crack down on members who promoted it.

The legal action is estimated to have cost Labour millions of pounds.

A statement from Carter-Ruck, the lawyers representing the former staff members, said: “The party is discontinuing its legal claims against Karie Murphy, Seumas Milne, Georgie Robertson, Harry Hayball and Laura Murray on a ‘no order as to costs’ basis.

“The five welcome the resolution of the claims.”

One former MP said: “This is a huge embarrassment for the party. It has wasted eye-watering sums which could have made the difference in key seats in this election.”