Construction sector grows at fastest rate for two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Construction sector grows at fastest rate for two years

By Press Association
Building firms said momentum improved on the back of rising workloads (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Building firms said momentum improved on the back of rising workloads (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The UK construction sector’s recovery gathered pace in May as it grew at the fastest rate for two years, according to new data.

Building firms said momentum improved on the back of rising workloads, which drove them to take on more staff and buy more materials.

The latest S&P Global construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) scored 54.7 in May, jumping from 53.0 in April.

It was significantly stronger than expected, after analysts predicted a reading of 52.5 for the month.

Any score above the 50.0 threshold indicates that activity in the industry is increasing, while anything below means it is shrinking.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK construction sector looks to be building good momentum as we approach the middle of 2024, highlighted by activity increasing at the fastest pace in two years during May.

“Particularly pleasing was the broad-based nature of the rise in activity as work on housing projects increased for the first time in more than a year and a half.

“Firms are gearing up for further growth in the months ahead, posting renewed expansions in both employment and purchasing activity as workloads increase.”

It was the first time since May 2022 that the monthly survey showed growth across the three core parts of the sector: housing, commercial construction and civil engineering.

Residential work grew marginally for the month, while commercial building saw particularly strong growth, rising to a two-year high.

Surveyed businesses said the improved performance reflected “sustained growth of new order”, as new business increased for the fourth consecutive month.

The improvement in orders led to the first rise in employment in the sector for five months.

Barry Goodall, partner and head of construction at Brabners, said: “A third consecutive month of growth adds to the belief that the construction sector has turned a corner as economic conditions continue to improve.

“While it remains a ‘watch’ industry for insolvencies, the many contractual challenges we saw arise amid the period of rampant inflation have begun to ease and firms are planning ahead with greater certainty around input costs and interest rates.

“If the latter fall as anticipated, we can expect a relatively positive second half to the year with demand also likely to be boosted by the momentum provided by an early General Election.”