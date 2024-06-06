Police Scotland sign deal for 10,500 body-worn cameras

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Police Scotland sign deal for 10,500 body-worn cameras

By Press Association
The contract for police officers’ body-worn cameras is worth £13.3 million (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland have agreed a £13.3 million contract for 10,500 body-worn cameras for officers.

Motorola Solutions has been awarded a contract to provide the kit and associated systems for the next three years.

Body-worn cameras were a key recommendation of former lord advocate Dame Elish Angiolini’s review of policing complaints, which was published in 2020.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell also made the rollout of the cameras a key priority of her leadership after taking over last year.

All uniformed officers, including special constables, will be expected to wear a camera while on duty and they will be instructed to turn it on while using police powers such as conducting a stop-and-search, making an arrest or executing a search warrant.

Staff in custody suites will also be expected to use body-worn video.

Jo Farrell
Chief Constable Jo Farrell made body-worn cameras a key priority of her leadership of Police Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Connors said: “Body-worn video can significantly enhance public confidence and support officer and public safety by providing effective and transparent evidence of police and public actions.

“Body-worn video will also improve the quality of evidence presented in court to deliver faster justice for victims by increasing early guilty pleas and reducing time spent at court for victims, witnesses and police officers.

“We know there is strong public and partner support for body-worn video in Scotland and we will continue to explain policing’s use of this important technology, including assurance around data privacy and human rights considerations.”

The rollout will come “as soon as possible”, Ms Connors added, and it is likely to happen on a phased basis.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said she is “pleased” the Scottish Government’s “record police funding” has allowed the contract to be signed.

“Body-worn video can increase public confidence in policing, protect officers’ safety and support the investigation and prosecution of crime, benefiting victims and witnesses and the general public,” she said.

“I welcome the chief constable’s assurance that the national rollout is a key priority.”