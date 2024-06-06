Labour drops legal claims against Jeremy Corbyn-era staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour drops legal claims against Jeremy Corbyn-era staff

By Press Association
Five former Labour staff members, including ex-party director of strategy and communications Seumas Milne, had made clear they would ‘vigorously defend themselves’ against the claims (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Five former Labour staff members, including ex-party director of strategy and communications Seumas Milne, had made clear they would ‘vigorously defend themselves’ against the claims (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Labour has dropped its legal claims against five former staff members who denied leaking an internal report about antisemitism in the party.

The quintet, including ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn’s former director of communications Seumas Milne and former chief of staff Karie Murphy, had previously said they would “vigorously defend themselves” in a High Court action.

An 860-page report on Labour’s governance and legal unit, which found “no evidence” of antisemitism being handled differently from other complaints, was leaked in April 2020.

General Election 2017 aftermath
Jeremy Corbyn with Karie Murphy in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Corbyn’s time as leader was marred by complaints of antisemitism and accusations that senior officials were slow to crack down on members who promoted it.

The legal action is estimated to have cost Labour millions of pounds and prompted criticism from some, who suggested the money could have been spent on General Election campaigning.

A statement from Labour and Carter-Ruck, the lawyers representing the former staff members, said: “The party is discontinuing its legal claims against Karie Murphy, Seumas Milne, Georgie Robertson, Harry Hayball and Laura Murray on a ‘no order as to costs’ basis.

“The five welcome the resolution of the claims.”

One former Labour MP said: “This is a huge embarrassment for the party.

“It has wasted eye-watering sums which could have made the difference in key seats in this election.”

The Forde Report, which was published in 2022, investigated both the contents of the leaked report as well as the circumstances in which this was prepared and put into the public domain.

It said it “could not identify the source of the leak”, although acknowledged its inquiries were “incomplete” as there were further interviews they wished to carry out and further documents they would have liked to have examined.

Martin Forde KC, the report’s author, said: “It is a great shame that money has been spent on legal fees that could have been spent on the General Election.”

A spokesperson for the Momentum campaign group, which was set up to support Mr Corbyn’s Labour leadership, said: “What a gigantic waste of members’ money from Starmer’s Labour.

“Millions of pounds that could have been spent on campaigning in key seats have instead been poured down the drain, all driven by factional obsession.”