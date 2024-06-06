Forbes: Government will spend as much EU cash as possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forbes: Government will spend as much EU cash as possible

By Press Association
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has said the Scottish Government will spend as much of the EU funding as possible (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kate Forbes has denied the Scottish Government is returning around £450 million of earmarked EU funds.

The Deputy First Minister refuted the claims as she stood in for John Swinney at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said it is a “scandal” that ministers have not spent the EU Structural Funds which had been allocated to tackle poverty across the country.

But Ms Forbes said the figure is “not recognised”, adding the Scottish Government will spend as much of the earmarked cash as possible by 2025.

A report by the independent Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe) said the Government was initially allocated 941 million euros (£801 million), however the figure now stands at 783.4 million euros (£667 million) following a reduction of 157.6 million (£134 million) because annual expenditure targets set by the European Commission were missed.

The report said that as of June 4, 64% of the revised funding had been paid out to the Scottish Government, with 280 million euros (£238 million) – 36% – remaining.

It is expected a further two claims will be made by ministers, with the first likely to be submitted in July.

The SPICe report said that even after these claims are considered, around 136 million euros (£116 million) had not been committed to lead partners by the end of the 2023 deadline.

Speaking in Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Forbes said: “The SPICe report also indicates that that 450 million is not one that they recognise.

“Final expenditure figures will not be known until the programme formally closes in 2025. To have spent all the money a year in advance, I think, would raise questions itself.

“We do not expect the final figures to be markedly different from elsewhere in the UK or indeed from previous programmes. Our commitment is to spend as much of the money as possible.”

Jackie Baillie comments
Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie raised the issue in Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Dame Jackie said the underspend is an indication of “SNP financial mismanagement” as she said her party’s analysis estimates around £5 billion of public funds hacw been “wasted” in 17 years of the current Scottish Government.

She said: “On Sunday it was revealed that the SNP will effectively hand back up to half-a-billion pounds worth of funding that should’ve been spent on crucial economic and anti-poverty projects across Scotland.

“That is simply a scandal and it happened when Kate Forbes was finance secretary.”

The “clawback in Scotland is likely to be greater than anywhere else in the UK”, she said, with a 28% figure likely in Scotland compared to 9% in Wales, 6% in England and 2% in Northern Ireland.

Dame Jackie told Ms Forbes: “This comes down to the financial incompetence of this SNP Government.

“At a time when people are crying out for help during a cost-of-living crisis and our public services are stripped to the bone, it is unforgiveable that the SNP is wasting taxpayers’ money.”