Invest more in education to tackle poverty, EIS president urges Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Invest more in education to tackle poverty, EIS president urges Swinney

By Press Association
Paula McEwan was speaking at the EIS AGM on Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Paula McEwan was speaking at the EIS AGM on Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)

The outgoing president of the Educational Institute of Scotland teaching union has pushed for more funding for education to alleviate child poverty.

Addressing the union’s AGM in Dundee, Paula McEwan said education, including the college sector, can help to lift adults and children out of poverty.

First Minister John Swinney has targeted the eradication of child poverty as the driving force behind his Government.

Ms McEwan told the gathering: “Education is key to so many things but without appropriate levels of targeted, ring-fenced, transparently-allocated and spent funding, how can we possibly get it right for every child?

“The First Minister needs to recognise that investment in education across all its spheres will bring a saving in the longer term.

“Investment in education now, and that includes in further education, eases pressure on the health service, on the justice service, on adult social care and on so much more in the longer term.

“Education will lift adults and their children out of poverty, will boost the economy, and will allow our population to thrive.”

She also criticised the Scottish Government’s handling of the long-standing college lecturer dispute over pay.

Graeme Dey walking through corridor at Holyrood
Minister Graeme Dey was accused of being ‘missing in action’ amid the college lecturers’ dispute (PA)

College minister Graeme Dey, she said, has been “roundly missing in action”, while she added: “Shame on (Education Secretary) Jenny Gilruth.”

Three successive first ministers – Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Mr Swinney – could have “stepped in and resolved this at any point”, she said.

The union’s Further Education Lecturer Association (Fela) announced nine strike days in May and June due to a failure of ongoing talks.

She continued: “It is a pity that the Cabinet Secretary could not come here, stand in front of the representatives of almost 65,000 teachers and defend the Scottish Government’s record on education.

“In 2021, we were told to judge the Government on education, and we really would, if only they would give us something to judge.

“Colleagues, it’s not good enough.

“Our children and young people deserve better, our schools deserve better, and our members deserve better.

“We need action and we need it now.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has a proud record of investing in Scottish education. That investment means we spend more per pupil than any other part of the UK and our teachers are the best paid.

“We are also offering £145.5 million to local councils this year to protect teacher numbers – all of this investment is because we value Scotland’s teachers.”