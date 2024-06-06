Planning reform would sway 70% of rural business owners’ votes, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planning reform would sway 70% of rural business owners’ votes, poll finds

By Press Association
Research has suggested rural businesses are losing thousands of pounds of investments thanks to projects being held up in the planning process (Danny Lawson/PA)
Seven in 10 rural business owners say planning reform policies will sway how they vote, a poll suggests.

The survey of 350 business owners by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) found that 70% either agree or strongly agree that each party’s position on the issue will influence their vote, while only 8% disagreed or strongly disagreed.

The research suggested rural businesses are losing thousands of pounds of investments thanks to projects being held up in the planning process.

Nearly three quarters (73%) of respondents said they had been forced to abandon plans to invest because of planning problems.

Of those, nearly half had wasted at least £10,000 on projects before giving up, with 19% reporting losses of more than £50,000, the research found.

Commenting on the findings, Victoria Vyvyan, CLA president, said planning reform is “key to winning rural seats”.

With the countryside’s vote on “a knife-edge”, she urged parties to include the issues in their upcoming manifestos.

“So many enterprises in rural areas could grow, create jobs, help provide housing, but are being stifled by an archaic planning regime that seems almost designed to restrict our ambition,” she said.

The survey found that 85% agreed or strongly agreed that the system has hampered the growth of their own business, with just 4% strongly disagreeing or disagreeing.

Meanwhile, 94% of respondents said there was a lack of knowledge on rural issues and agricultural matters within the system and two thirds said they believe the Green Belt restricts farm diversification projects.

Peter Hogg, a farmer and rural business owner in Morpeth, Northumberland, said he planned to convert a farmhouse into a bed and breakfast to help diversify his income.

However, the application stalled for more than a year because of a dispute over adding a small sunroom, which he said lost them a full season and more than £30,000 in revenue.

“The planning system is crippling businesses like mine,” he said. “If businesses like mine are to succeed, Government must cut the red tape that’s stunting our growth and livelihoods.”

Mr Hogg said that when the permission was finally granted, it took two weeks and £800 to build the sunroom, which was four times less than what they paid in planning costs.

“Beyond the financial impact, the mental toll is profound. Many perceived problems could be sorted in 20 minutes over a cup of tea,” he added.

The CLA, which represents nearly 27,000 farmers, landowners and rural businesses across England and Wales, has made a series of policy recommendations to parties ahead of the General Election on July 4.

This includes making it easier to convert agricultural buildings into homes in national parks and national landscapes, providing £25 million to fund an extra planning officer in each local authority, and making provisions for specific training for planning officers to better understand the rural economy.

“Farmers and landowners are dynamic and innovative and want to help grow the rural economy, but time and again their efforts have been hampered and frustrated,” Ms Vyvyan said.

“Nobody wants to concrete over the countryside, least of all us, but instead of treating rural communities as museums, political parties need to support small-scale developments – adding small numbers of homes to a large number of villages, helping to provide lifelong housing for local people while also boosting the economy.”