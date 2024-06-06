Seats visited by party leaders on day 15: Key election data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Seats visited by party leaders on day 15: Key election data

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey was the only one of the main party leaders to carry out campaign visits on Thursday (Theo Shaw/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey was the only one of the main party leaders to carry out campaign visits on Thursday (Theo Shaw/PA)

With Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer attending events in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Sir Ed Davey was the only one of the main party leaders to carry out a campaign visit on Thursday.

He made an appearance in Chippenham in Wiltshire: a constituency the Liberal Democrats would take from the Conservatives on a swing in the share of the vote of 13.1 percentage points, ranking it at number 45 on the party’s target list.

The Lib Dems won Chippenham at the 2010 general election then lost it to the Tories in 2015, who went on to hold the seat at both the 2017 and 2019 elections.

A graphic showing key election data about the constituency of Chippenham, which the Liberal Democrats would take from the Conservatives on a swing of 13.1 percentage points
(PA Graphics)

Secretary of State for Science Michelle Donelan was Chippenham’s MP from 2015 to 2024, but has chosen to stand in the brand new seat of Melksham & Devizes at this election.

In doing so she has gone from defending a notional majority in Chippenham of 13,200, to defending one in Melksham & Devizes of 17,028.

Sir Ed has now visited 16 constituencies across the UK since the first full day of the campaign, most of which (14) are being defended at the election by the Conservatives.

Sir Keir has visited 17 seats, 12 of which are Tory defences.

Rishi Sunak has visited 24 constituencies since the start of the campaign, 21 of which are being defended by the Conservatives.

Tory former chancellor George Osborne told the Political Currency podcast the seats Mr Sunak has been visiting show how concerned the Conservatives are.

“If you look at where Rishi Sunak has actually been over the last couple of weeks, that is the clearest indication of where the Conservatives think the battleground is,” he said.

“So first of all, he is hardly visiting any seats that are not held by the Conservatives, so he’s not even pretending there are going to be some Labour seats the Conservatives are going to be winning.”

He added that the places Mr Sunak has visited, including Harpenden in Hertfordshire and Macclesfield, Cheshire, “are traditionally safe, Conservative cities that I don’t think a Conservative leader would have visited in the general election in my lifetime”.