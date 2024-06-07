Bellway sees uptick in sales as falling inflation boosts demand for new houses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bellway sees uptick in sales as falling inflation boosts demand for new houses

By Press Association
Bellway said its house prices had remained firm during the period (Mike Egerton/PA)
Housebuilder Bellway said falling inflation and improving consumer confidence have helped push up its sales this spring versus last year.

The FTSE 250 firm said the net private reservation rate, the number of people putting their names down for a new home, at its active outlets had risen to 0.62 per week during the four months to June 2, compared to 0.58 for the same period last year.

Demand has benefited from an “improvement in affordability, driven by a moderation of both mortgage interest rates and consumer price inflation and an increase in wages”, the company said in a Friday trading update.

Like all housebuilders, Bellway is emerging from a bruising period.

Since December 2021, the Bank of England’s base interest rate has soared from 0.1% to 5.25%, making it much less affordable for people to buy homes.

In anticipation that the Bank might start cutting rates later this year, lenders have started to cut the interest rates they charge mortgage borrowers.

The Newcastle-based housebuilder said its order book has swelled 21% since the start of the year to 5,346 homes, worth about £1.45 billion.

The increase since January is down to an “improvement in trading and growth in outlet numbers”.

Housebuilding
A bricklayer at work (Ian Nicholson/PA)

However, the order book is down on the 6,172 homes recorded this time last year.

Bellway said its house prices had remained firm during the period, with the overall average selling price expected to be about £305,000.

The figure is up from previous guidance of £295,000, with the uptick mainly due to changes in product mix, it added.

Jason Honeyman, Bellway chief executive, said: “Bellway has delivered a solid trading performance supported by improved affordability and a seasonal uplift through the spring, and we remain on track to deliver full year volume output of around 7,500 homes.

“We have been encouraged by ongoing healthy levels of customer interest and combined with the strength of our outlet opening programme, we continue to expect a year-on-year increase in the forward order book at July 31 2024.”

The trading update came as Halifax said the average UK house price fell by 0.1% month on month or or around £170 in cash terms in May.

The typical property value was £288,688, which was 1.5% higher than a year earlier, the building society said in its monthly index.