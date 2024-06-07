Committee will ‘carefully’ consider Assisted Dying Bill, MSP pledges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Committee will ‘carefully’ consider Assisted Dying Bill, MSP pledges

By Press Association
A Holyrood committee is urging people to get in touch with their views on a Bill which could legalise assisted dying in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
The convener of Holyrood’s Health Committee has vowed it will scrutinise plans to legalise assisted dying in Scotland “carefully”.

Clare Haughey insisted MSPs on the committee would examine the proposals – which have been brought forward by Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, in a “transparent, balanced and thorough manner”.

She made the pledge as the committee appealed to people to get in touch with their views on the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland)
Bill.

A short survey is available online for people to put forward general views and comments on the Bill, including whether they back it or nor.

Meanwhile, there is also a more detailed call for evidence, to allow those with a relevant interest to make specific comments on the Bill’s provisions.

The proposed legislation marks the third time Holyrood has considered the issue of assisted dying, with two previous Bills overwhelmingly rejected at the first vote.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur is hoping MSPs will back his Bill to legalise assisted dying for the terminally ill at the end of their life (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Mr McArthur has said he is “confident” MSPs will support his proposals, despite opponents having raised fears that the Bill could see the lives of people who are ill or disabled being “devalued”.

Ms Haughey said MSPs on the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee understood they were dealing with a “complex and sensitive issue”.

She stated: “We will ensure we take the time to scrutinise the details of this Bill carefully and provide an opportunity for all views to be considered.

“Our committee is keen to hear from individuals and organisations whether or not they agree with the general principles of the Bill, whether they have comments on specific provisions or whether they wish to suggest alternative approaches.

“We welcome all views, including from people affected by terminal illness, their families and carers, campaign groups either for or against the Bill and healthcare professionals.”

Ms Haughey said: “Our committee takes its scrutiny role extremely seriously and is committed to scrutinising this Bill in a transparent, balanced and thorough manner.”

People can submit their views online at yourviews.parliament.scot/health/assisted-dying-for-terminally-ill-adults-bill