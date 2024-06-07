Locals split on how PM’s early D-Day return could hit Penny Mordaunt’s chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Locals split on how PM’s early D-Day return could hit Penny Mordaunt’s chances

By Press Association
Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, lays a wreath at the war memorial following a Remembrance Sunday service in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, lays a wreath at the war memorial following a Remembrance Sunday service in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Members of the public in the constituency of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt are split over whether the Prime Minister’s decision to come home early from the D-Day commemorations in France could affect her chances of being re-elected.

Rishi Sunak has apologised and said that “on reflection” he should have stayed in Normandy for a major international ceremony attended by world leaders.

Instead, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron represented the UK Government, while Mr Sunak’s rival for the keys to No 10, Sir Keir Starmer, was also there rubbing shoulders with world leaders.

Brian Allen
Brian Allen, 83, from Portsmouth (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Ms Mordaunt, a Navy reservist, has been left with the job of representing the Conservative Party against deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, Mr Farage and others in a BBC debate on Friday evening.

She is one of the prominent figures including Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and former minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg who are projected to lose their seats at the next election.

Speaking at Ocean Retail Park in Mordaunt’s Portsmouth North constituency, Brian Allen, 83, a retired Post Office engineer from Portsmouth, said of Mr Sunak’s actions: “I think it is very rude to the veterans and also to the other dignitaries who were there.”

Aaron Wood
Aaron Wood, 34, Portsmouth (Ben Mitchell/PA)

He said it was a “bit too late” for the Prime Minister to apologise.

On how it might affect Ms Mordaunt, he added: “I don’t think it will affect her at all really. I think she will probably be the Prime Minister when he goes on.”

Aaron Wood, 34, a video editor from Portsmouth, said of Mr Sunak’s early return: “It seems a bit off, it feels like his campaign is in a bit of trouble from the off, seems like he’s not in a particularly good position and I think he has not reset himself up enough strongly on such an important date.

“I think they (the veterans) would have every right to feel put out by it.”

On Ms Mordaunt’s chances, he added: “I think everything Rishi Sunak does affects Penny Mordaunt’s campaign.”

He added that he would not be voting for her.

David Jordan
David Jordan, 72, Portsmouth (Ben Mitchell/PA)

David Jordan, 72, a retired academic registrar from Portsmouth, said: “He said it was a mistake, I think it was an insult.”

On Ms Mordaunt’s campaign, he added: “It’s not going to help it, I don’t think, difficult to know, I think she has a pretty strong local following so I think she might hold on to her seat but he’s not helped her.”

His wife, Colleen Jordan, 69, a psychotherapist, said: “I was shocked, I only heard it this morning, to say it was a mistake, he has enough people around him to not make mistakes.

Colleen Jordan
Colleen Jordan, 69, Portsmouth (Ben Mitchell/PA)

“I’m so fed up with apologies, they just count for nothing.”

On Ms Mordaunt, she added: “She’s strong in her own right, she’s a strong character, I’m not a Conservative but she’s done Portsmouth quite proud, I think she’s been a solid MP and I don’t think there’s much love lost between them.”

Ian Drew, 59, a full-time Royal Navy reservist from Portsmouth, said: “I think his diary is very very full, under a lot of pressure with the election, he did go there and represent us.

“We don’t know the full details of why he left early so I think until we establish that then we can judge.”

Ian Drew
Ian Drew, 59, Portsmouth (Ben Mitchell/PA)

On Ms Mordaunt’s campaign, he added: “I have my battles with Penny Mordaunt as I lived next to her for a little while.

“I am a staunch Conservative myself but she is one lady I’m not particularly keen on and don’t really trust.

“It might affect the Conservative Party as a whole but I think people have to make their own judgements and conclusions on stuff like that.”

Maggie Ennis, 77, who worked for the HMRC before retiring, said: “He apparently had a good excuse as he had a press conference, I have just listened to it on the news.

Maggie Ennis
Maggie Ennis, 77, Portsmouth (Ben Mitchell/PA)

“I am not worried either way, David Cameron stood in for him. It’s awkward, he’s very busy at the moment, to me it doesn’t make any difference.”

On whether it would affect Ms Mordaunt’s campaign, she added: “Well I hope not because she’s brilliant, I hope it hasn’t affected her.”

And about Ms Mordaunt appearing in the television debate, Ms Ennis said: “She’s quite eloquent so she’ll cope.”