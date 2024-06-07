First Minister Michelle O’Neill criticised for missing D-Day commemorations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister Michelle O’Neill criticised for missing D-Day commemorations

By Press Association
File pic of Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill. (Liam McBurney/PA)
File pic of Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill. (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has been criticised for not attending a major international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson also criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for leaving proceedings in France early as “inexplicable”.

The Prime Minister apologised for his decision to leave Normandy before the ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Allied landings.

He admitted that “on reflection” he should have stayed for the event where world leaders including US President Joe Biden marked the sacrifice made by troops landing on the beaches of northern France in 1944.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly represented Northern Ireland.

Mr Robinson said it was an opportunity for Ms O’Neill to act as a First Minister for all.

“The debt we owe to those men who led the D-Day landings is immeasurable,” he said.

“There were veterans, aged over 100 or in their late 90s, who travelled to remember their friends and comrades on the Normandy beaches.

“Despite their frailty, they stayed to the end.

“The Prime Minister has rightly apologised.

“His actions nonetheless undermine the authenticity of the speech he made at the British Normandy Memorial, where he recalled the debt we owe.

“I am glad our Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly was in Normandy this week to represent Northern Ireland alongside the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales.

D-Day 80th anniversary
The President of France Emmanuel Macron attends the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France (PA)

“With men from across the island being remembered, I am disappointed that the deputy First Minister was alone in Normandy and the other half of the joint Office was absent.

“When we consider how so many from this island have only been able to openly remember their grandparents’ war efforts in recent years, this was a missed opportunity for leadership and reconciliation.

“Just as the Prime Minister has recognised that he was wrong to leave early, the First Minister should recognise it was a mistake not to stand alongside the Deputy First Minister at the memorial services in Normandy.

“A First Minister for all would have paid tribute to the D-Day veterans.”

A spokesperson for the Executive Office said: “The Executive Office (TEO) receives many invitations and endeavours to attend as many events as possible.

“TEO is represented by the First Minister, deputy First Minister and junior ministers.

“This week, TEO was represented at events including the D-Day commemorations; business awards and the Your Time to Shine female leaders celebration event.”