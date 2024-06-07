In Pictures: Swinney dishes up curry while Sunak goes back to school

The General Election campaign trail is heating up as SNP leader John Swinney dished up a tempting curry lunch in Glasgow and met Waspi campaigners dressed in suffragette colours of purple and green.

Meanwhile, as he faces a backlash for leaving Thursday’s D-Day anniversary events in Normandy early, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak found himself with a much younger audience when he went back to school and joined pupils at the Great Oldbury Primary Academy in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer donned a hard hat and headed for a housing development in north-west London where he attempted to woo first-time buyers with the announcement of the party’s new Freedom to Buy scheme.

SNP leader John Swinney stops for lunch during his visit to the Glasgow Gurdwara where he met members of the Sikh community (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The First Minister met campaigners from the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group at Govan Cross (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Mr Swinney pictured between the bronze heads of the Mary Balfour statue at Govan Cross honouring the Scottish political activist (Andy Buchanan/PA)

I know, miss! Prime Minister Rishi Sunak goes back to school and is quizzed along with pupils at the Great Oldbury Primary Academy in Stonehouse (Jacob King/PA)

The Conservative Party campaign bus was parked on Veterans Way on the day the Prime Minister apologised for leaving the D-Day memorial events early (Jacob King/PA)

Can he fix it? Sir Keir Starmer launched Labour’s Freedom to Buy scheme in north-west London (James Manning/PA)

Sir Keir was joined by his deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, who donned safety gloves as well as high-vis during the visit to the building site (James Manning/PA)