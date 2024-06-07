Seats visited by the main party leaders so far during the election campaign

The main party leaders have spent less time on the campaign trail this week thanks to the D-Day commemorations and the first TV debate, but all three of them have made sure they visited some key battleground seats.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has continued to focus almost exclusively on constituencies the Conservatives will be defending on polling day, some with notional Tory majorities of more than 10,000.

By contrast, Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey have concentrated mostly on seats they hope to take from the Conservatives, including some that need very large swings in the share of the vote to change hands.

Here are details of all the seats visited by the main three party leaders so far, from the first day of the campaign on Thursday May 23 up to and including Friday June 7, based on analysis by the PA news agency.

– Rishi Sunak

The prime minister has visited 27 constituencies since the start of the campaign, with the vast majority – 24 – being seats his own party is defending.

He has held an event in only one seat that is being defended by Labour (Blyth & Ashington), along with one seat defended by the SNP (Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross) and one by the DUP (Belfast East).

Of the 24 Conservative-held seats Mr Sunak has visited, 13 are being targeted by Labour and 11 are being targeted by the Liberal Democrats.

The Labour targets visited by the prime minister are, in order of vulnerability: Bury North (number seven on Labour’s target list), Stroud (number 14), Vale of Glamorgan (22), Milton Keynes Central (46), Redcar (51), Cities of London & Westminster (56), Harrow East (94), Stoke-on-Trent North (103), Macclesfield (109), Erewash (120), Swindon North (161), Cannock Chase (304) and Richmond & Northallerton (343).

(PA Graphics)

The Lib Dem targets visited by Mr Sunak are Wimbledon (number three on the Lib Dems’ target list), St Ives (number 16), Didcot & Wantage (27), Wokingham (35), Harpenden & Berkhamsted (51), Melksham & Devizes (66), Chesham & Amersham (76), Devon Central (121), Cornwall South East (153), Hinckley & Bosworth (194) and Honiton & Sidmouth (266).

The Lib Dems would take Wimbledon on a swing of 0.8 percentage points and Labour would take Bury North on a swing of 1.2 points.

By contrast, Honiton & Sidmouth would fall to the Lib Dems on a swing of 25.5 points, while Richmond & Northallerton – Rishi Sunak’s own seat – would fall to Labour on a swing of 23.5 points.

– Sir Keir Starmer

The Labour leader has visited 18 constituencies since the start of the campaign, 13 of which are being defended the Conservatives, two by the SNP, one by the Greens and two by Labour.

The 15 Tory seats that Sir Keir has visited are Bury North (number seven on Labour’s target list), Bolton North East (number eight), Vale of Glamorgan (number 22), Chipping Barnet (number 37), Worcester (number 70), Worthing East & Shoreham (number 76), Uxbridge & South Ruislip (number 84), South Ribble (number 95), Stevenage (number 98), Finchley & Golders Green (number 105), Monmouthshire (number 111), Stafford (number 153) and Gillingham & Rainham (number 201).

The swings needed by Labour to win these seats from the Tories range from 1.2 percentage points in Bury North to 16.5 points in Gillingham & Rainham.

(PA Graphics)

The two SNP seats visited by Sir Keir are Glasgow East (number 83) and Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West (number 102) while the Green seat is Brighton Pavilion (number 213).

The two Labour seats Sir Keir has visited are Derby South and Portsmouth South.

– Sir Ed Davey

The Liberal Democrat leader has visited almost as many seats as his Labour counterpart, clocking up 17 in total, 15 of which are being defended by the Conservatives, one by the SNP and one by the Lib Dems.

The 15 Tory seats that Sir Ed has visited are Wimbledon (number three on the Lib Dems’ target list), Cambridgeshire South (number five), Cheltenham (six), Cheadle (eight), Eastbourne (nine), Westmorland & Lonsdale (15), Winchester (19), Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe (25), Frome & East Somerset (number 43), Chippenham (45), Harpenden & Berkhamsted (51), Bicester & Woodstock (54), Romsey & Southampton North (59), Chichester (103) and Shropshire North (271), though this last seat is more plausibly a Labour target.

(PA Graphics)

The swings needed by the Lib Dems to win these seats from the Tories range from 0.8 percentage points in Wimbledon to 19.3 points in Chichester, while Shropshire North would fall on a swing of 25.7 points.

The SNP seat visited by Sir Ed is Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy, which is much higher on Labour’s target list (number 33) than for the Lib Dems (number 186), while the one Lib Dem seat he has visited is Bath.