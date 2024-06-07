Rishi Sunak heckled by GP over ‘disintegrating’ NHS at Tory stump speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Rishi Sunak heckled by GP over ‘disintegrating’ NHS at Tory stump speech

By Press Association
Jane Lees-Millais heckles Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Melksham Town Football Club (PA)
Jane Lees-Millais heckles Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Melksham Town Football Club (PA)

Rishi Sunak was heckled by a GP who claimed the NHS is “disintegrating” as she raised concerns about changes to funding available to recruit staff.

Dr Jane Lees-Millais, a Conservative member, warned there were 37,000 GPs across the UK angry with the Government about what she described as “constructive dismissal” because of funding changes.

The doctor interrupted the Prime Minister during a stump speech to Tory members at Melksham Town Football Club, Wiltshire.

As Mr Sunak said the UK was “on the right track”, due to economic growth and rising wages, the GP shouted: “But the NHS is disintegrating. I am one of 2,500 GPs in this country who are currently unemployed due to your policies.

“What are you going to do about that?

“37,000 GPs will not vote Conservative because of the constructive dismissal of general practice that is currently occurring.”

Mr Sunak responded: “My dad was a GP but my mum was also a pharmacist, so that is the household I grew up in.

“My parents dedicated themselves to primary care. I know a thing or two about it. I worked very hard at my mum’s pharmacy.”

Mr Sunak said he was supporting GPs with new investment in “digital telephony”.

The Prime Minister pointed to the Pharmacy First programme, which he said makes it “easier for people to see other primary care practitioners to get the treatments they need”, as another step taken to help GPs’ workload.

Dr Lees-Millais, who practices as a locum in Swindon and Wootton Bassett, told the PA news agency she had been a Conservative Party member for many years.

General Election campaign 2024
Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, was among those listening to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Jacob King/PA)

Asked why she felt the need to call out during the Prime Minister’s speech, she said: “Because I have been unable to get any work as a locum for three months, other than very occasional, having worked for 40 years in the NHS.”

She added: “You may not understand that at the moment GPs’ incomes have been massively, massively squeezed. They have had 1% to 4% increases in the expenditure that they need to pay for their staff.

“Now GPs have always been able to afford locums to cover them if they are going on holiday or if they want maternity leave, if they are disabled, if they need to see their own doctors, all the reasons one needs to see a GP.

“However, that payment has now been stopped by the Government. The Government will only now reimburse practices by paying for people who are not GPs to see patients.”

The doctor said the Government is “obsessed with access” but suggested this approach was not actually helping people to get their ailments treated.

Dr Jane Lees-Millais also told PA she saw “no reason” for not voting Conservative.

However, when asked if that was how she would cast her ballot on July 4, she said: “That is my privacy as a citizen, and there is a lot of time between now and July.”