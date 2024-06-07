Fact check: Angela Rayner voted against Trident renewal in 2016

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Angela Rayner voted against Trident renewal in 2016

By Press Association
A vote on renewing trident was passed in 2016 (James Glossop/The Times/PA)
A vote on renewing trident was passed in 2016 (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

Conservative Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said that Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner and others had “recently” voted against the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

Ms Mordaunt told the BBC’s Election Debate: “Angela Rayner voted recently, along with the guy that wants to be your foreign secretary and half the Labour front bench, to end our nuclear deterrent.”

Evaluation

Ms Rayner and other Labour MPs voted against the renewal of the Trident nuclear programme. That happened in 2016.

The facts

The vote on replacing the UK’s four Trident nuclear missile submarines was taken on July 18 2016. It passed parliament, with a majority of Labour MPs voting for the renewal.

However Ms Rayner was one of the 48 Labour MPs – and 117 MPs in total – who voted against the renewal.

So was David Lammy, who is Labour’s shadow foreign secretary.

However, last year Mr Lammy said he has an “unshakeable” commitment to the nuclear deterrent. In June 2024 he said that the events in Ukraine had helped change his mind.

Ms Rayner said this year that she has “never supported unilateral disarmament”.

Links

UK’s nuclear deterrent – Votes in Parliament (archived)

David Lammy on X, September 28 2023 (archived)

David Lammy: Why I changed my mind on the nuclear deterrent (archived)

Angela Rayner on X, June 3 2024 (archived)

