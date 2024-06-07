Fact check: Report said Labour is considering 10-12 measures to fund policies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Fact check: Report said Labour is considering 10-12 measures to fund policies

By Press Association
A report has said that shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is looking at revenue-raising measures (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Conservative Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt claimed that Labour plans to bring in several “new taxes”.

Speaking at a debate on the BBC on Friday June 7, Ms Mordaunt said: “We’ve heard overnight about 12 new taxes that Labour are going to bring in.”

Her claim echoed several social media posts from the Conservative Party that made the same claim.

Evaluation

The assertion that Labour has a dozen new taxes planned if it forms the next government comes from a newspaper report that does not explicitly refer to new taxation.

There are also no official Labour Party announcements saying that it would create 12 new taxes.

The facts

The claim of “12 new taxes” is attributed by the Conservative Party to an anonymous Labour source in an article published on the Guardian website. They suggest that Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has “between 10 and 12 measures… all of which will raise small pots of money”.

These alleged revenue-raising ideas have not been confirmed or denied by Labour and do not necessarily involve the creation or application of any new taxes.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says “Non-tax revenues include, among other things, income received by government from public corporations (for example, from local authority housing) and interest payments on government assets (such as student loans).”

Although Labour has yet to publish its manifesto, the first of its five “missions” laid out for governance is focused on economic growth.

The party has pledged to “keep taxes, inflation and mortgages as low as possible” — which does not completely rule out increasing taxes, nor creating new ones.

In rejecting Rishi Sunak’s claim of a £2,094 tax hike under Labour, the party announced it “will not raise taxes on working people”, specifying that income tax, national insurance and VAT would not be increased by a Labour government.

On the BBC’s Question Time programme on June 6, shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood reiterated this pledge, after being asked whether Labour would be “adding 20% tax to healthcare, along with schools”.

She said: “We are not raising any taxes – income tax, VAT, or indeed national insurance – the only VAT change we’re making is for private schools.” (The party had previously announced plans to “end tax breaks for private schools” – where fees are currently exempt from VAT – in a bid to fund teacher recruitment.)

Later in the programme, Ms Mahmood also mentioned Labour’s plan for “making tax changes so that oil and gas companies, for example, pay more in a windfall tax”.

The party’s website describes the implementation of this tax as “time-limited“.

A scheme to raise money from the profits of such companies – the Energy Profits Levy – “will remain in place until 31 March 2028” under current legislation.

Election Check 24