Count Binface to stand against ‘biggest fish’ Rishi Sunak on July 4

Count Binface has announced he will be standing in the General Election and taking on “the biggest fish of the lot” as he sets his sights on the Prime Minister’s constituency in North Yorkshire.

In his podcast Trash Talk, Count Binface confirmed on Friday that he will be standing as a candidate in Richmond and Northallerton, which has been held by Rishi Sunak since 2015.

Speaking on his podcast from the County Hall in Northallerton, Binface said it would be like “Fury vs Usyk times a billion” in the July 4 election.

The self-described intergalactic space warrior said: “If you know Binface, you’ll know I always take on the biggest fish of the lot, although I should add this time, the biggest is only meant figuratively.

“That’s right, I am here right now in Richmond and Northallerton and I can announce that I will be taking on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in electoral combat on July 4.

“You shirked D-Day Rishi, you can’t miss the B-Day.

“That’s right. Binface vs Sunak is going to be Fury vs Usyk times a billion. Bring it on!”

Binface recently came 11th in the London Mayoral Elections, where he earned 24,260 votes.

He also stood against former prime minister Boris Johnson in Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the 2019 general election and placed seventh, below his rival Lord Buckethead of the Monster Raving Loony Party, with 69 votes.