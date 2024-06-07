Liberal Democrats pledge to create three new national parks in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Liberal Democrats pledge to create three new national parks in England

By Press Association
The Chilterns could become a national park under the Liberal Democrats’ pledges (Hedley Thorne/PA)
The Chilterns could become a national park under the Liberal Democrats’ pledges (Hedley Thorne/PA)

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to create three new national parks in England.

This manifesto commitment would bring the number of national parks in England up to 13, with the party proposing to spend £50 million a year maintaining them.

The Chilterns in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire are listed as a possible location for the new parks, in addition to the Mendips, Cotswolds and Quantocks.

Other proposed areas include the Surrey Hills, Northumberland coast and Dorset.

Row of houses in the Cotswolds
The Cotswolds could become a national park under the Lib Dems proposals (David Davies/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Our National Parks are some of the most beautiful parts of our country, and that’s why I’m delighted that Liberal Democrats will create three new National Parks across England.

“This Conservative party has broken too many promises to protect our countryside. Over the last few weeks, whilst travelling the country, I have heard from people about how important natural spaces are to families.

“It is hard to overstate the difference things like National Parks can make to entire communities.

“Liberal Democrats promise to create new National Parks, which could include areas like the Chilterns, as well as ensuring that our existing parks, beloved by people across the country, are protected for generations to come.”

The party has criticised the Tories for “failing” to deliver on their 2019 manifesto commitment to create one new national park.

There are currently 10 national parks in England: Broads, Dartmoor, Exmoor, Lake District, New Forest, Northumberland, North York Moors, Peak District, South Downs and Yorkshire Dales.

Planting 60 million trees a year is also a manifesto commitment for the party.

This aims to reverse the trend of declining tree planting, which has fallen from 30,000 hectares per year in the late 1980s, to just 3,000 per year in 2022/23.

The Lib Dems have also committed to banning onshore oil and gas drilling in national parks and other protected landscapes.