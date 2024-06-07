136 candidates enter race for Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in House of Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

136 candidates enter race for Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in House of Commons

By Press Association
Two parties – Alliance and SDLP – are running a candidate in all 18 constituencies (PA)
Two parties – Alliance and SDLP – are running a candidate in all 18 constituencies (PA)

A total of 136 candidates have entered the race for Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in the House of Commons.

The figure is significantly higher than the 102 candidates in the last General Election in 2019.

In that year, which was dominated by the Brexit debate, Northern Ireland returned eight DUP MPs, seven Sinn Fein MPs – who do not take their seats in the Commons – two SDLP MPs and one Alliance MP.

POLITICS Election
(PA Graphics)

Since then there has also been a number of boundary changes which may impact on party strengths in some of the constituencies

In figures released by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland on Friday night, it was confirmed that two parties – Alliance and SDLP – are running a candidate in all 18 constituencies.

The UUP is running in 17 constituencies, the DUP is running in 16 constituencies, while Sinn Fein and the TUV are each running candidates in 14 constituencies.

Of the smaller parties in Northern Ireland, the Greens are running in 11 constituencies, Aontu is running in 10 constituencies and People Before Profit are running in three constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party are running five candidates and there are nine independent candidates and one for Cross Community Labour Alternative.