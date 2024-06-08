Nigel Farage won seven-party BBC debate, according to viewer poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Farage won seven-party BBC debate, according to viewer poll

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (left) and leader of Plaid Cymru Rhun ap Iorwerth take part in the BBC Election Debate (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Reform UK’s Nigel Farage won the BBC’s seven-party BBC debate on Friday night, according to a snap viewer poll.

The line-up featured Penny Mordaunt, the Conservative Leader of the House of Commons, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer and Mr Farage.

The politicians clashed over D-Day and support for war veterans, immigration and the state of the NHS.

The poll, conducted by researchers More In Common, asked more than 1,000 viewers who won the debate with 25% of those surveyed opting for Mr Farage. Among those who voted Conservative in 2019, 47% placed the Reform leader at the top of the pile.

Ms Rayner was favoured by 19% of the respondents, while 14% said there was no winner. Just 7% of those surveyed said Ms Mordaunt was the winner of the debate.

Mr Farage focused on immigration and crime throughout the debate, at one point claiming he was “on a platform tonight with six other people whose parties have been wholly unconcerned” with immigration.

Mr Flynn said voters had been “led down the garden path by the right wing in British politics for far too long. We need to stand against it, we need to promote our economy, promote our public services, and do so by promoting migration”.

In response to Mr Farage saying he wanted to inject some “logic” into the discussion, Mr Flynn replied: “That would be a novelty for you.”

Ms Rayner (left) and Ms Mordaunt during the BBC Election debate (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Reform UK leader said later in the debate “you can go shoplifting now, any of you”, advocating for more stop and search powers while answering a question about crime allegedly rising in England and Wales by 8% since 2019.

“You can go out and nick up to 200 quid’s worth without being prosecuted,” he said. “We are seeing a decline, a societal decline of law and order in this country and, frankly, government and the police forces are being too scared of what needs to be done.”

Mr Farage urged voters to “join the revolt” in his closing statement.

During the debate, Ms Mordaunt said the Prime Minister’s decision to leave the D-Day 80th anniversary events early to record a General Election campaign TV interview was “completely wrong”.

Ms Mordaunt, a Navy reservist, said it was right that Rishi Sunak apologised not only to veterans but to the public, although she added it should not become “a political football”.

The poll found most politicians did well in the debate (Stefan Rousseau/PA_

“What happened was completely wrong, and the Prime Minister has rightly apologised for that, apologised to veterans but also to all of us, because he was representing all of us,” she said.

The poll found viewers thought Mr Flynn, Ms Denyer and Ms Cooper did well in the debate, with Ms Mordaunt the only participant considered to have done more of a bad job than a good one.

But the poll found viewers are more than twice as likely to think she would make a better Prime Minister than Rishi Sunak, although the majority said they do not know who they would prefer as Prime Minister.