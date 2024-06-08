Scottish Lib Dem leader joins Russian dissidents in Edinburgh in Ukraine support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Lib Dem leader joins Russian dissidents in Edinburgh in Ukraine support

By Press Association
Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton joined Russian dissidents in Edinburgh (Lesley Martin/PA)
The UK must continue to “stand in solidarity” with Ukraine, Scotland’s Liberal Democrat leader has said, as he joined Russian dissidents in an anti-Vladimir Putin protest.

Alex Cole-Hamilton joined protesters in Edinburgh on Saturday to condemn the continued Russian assault on Ukraine.

He also called for the UK Government to widen sanctions against the 35 individuals linked to the poisoning, imprisonment and death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Mr Cole-Hamilton, who was included in a list of British politicians banned from entering Russia in 2022, said: “As we reflect on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the life and murder of Alexei Navalny we must also consider how we, here in the UK, can stand up against Putin’s regime.

“We cannot allow the bravery of all those fleeing the Kremlin’s tyranny, some of whom I was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with today, go unheeded.

“To that end, Scottish Liberal Democrats will do everything we can to work with our allies to increase military support to Ukraine and press for tougher sanctions on every individual on the Navalny list. We must act immediately to seize Kremlin money wherever we can find it.

“We must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and all those who have bravely defied Putin.”