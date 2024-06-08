Rishi Sunak visits village fete on home soil after D-Day events criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak visits village fete on home soil after D-Day events criticism

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited a village fete in Great Ayton (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Prime Minister met volunteers in a walled garden and received a warm welcome on home soil as he continued election campaigning following criticism of his early return from D-Day events.

On Saturday, Rishi Sunak visited the gardens at Auckland Castle, Bishop Auckland.

He also met people at a village fete in Great Ayton, a North Yorkshire village in his Richmond constituency where the reception for the Prime Minister was on the whole warm.

Mr Sunak’s campaigning visits came as he faces criticism for leaving D-Day commemorative events in Normandy ahead of a ceremony involving international political leaders.

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak uses a watering can during a visit to a Big Help Out project in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, while on the General Election campaign trail (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Prime Minister’s first visit in the walled-off surroundings of Auckland Castle gardens saw him meet volunteers Margaret Lambert and Hilary Bellwood, who encouraged him to apply for an allotment garden.

He also watered plants with Jane MacBean, Conservative candidate for Bishop Auckland.

Members of the public could be seen gathered on a hillside above the garden to try to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

When he arrived in Great Ayton, he was welcomed by applause from some who appeared to be local Conservative members.

But a consultant who identified herself as only Chloe to the PA news agency asked the Prime Minister about the NHS backlog as he arrived.

The doctor, who said she rejoined Labour ahead of the election, said she “wanted to know what his plan is for waiting lists” and claimed the Government had left the NHS “completely unprepared” for the pandemic.

As he toured the tents and stalls on the village green, Mr Sunak met stall holders and chatted with members of the public.

At one point, children shouted “we love you Rishi” and filmed the Prime Minister as he visited a table fronted by gift bags which read “Wine or Surprise”.

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak played ‘Splat the Rat’ at a village fete in Great Ayton, Yorkshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Sunak also played a game called “splat the rat” in which a toy rat was dropped down a plastic pipe and he had to hit it with a baton as it fell out of the bottom.

The Prime Minister did not appear to hit the rat during the several rounds he played.

Tom Wilson, Labour’s candidate for the reorganised Richmond and Northallerton constituency that Mr Sunak is seeking to hold, was also at the village event and at one point could be seen following the Prime Minister’s party at a distance.

At the last election, Mr Sunak had a majority of more than 27,000 over his nearest rival, the then-Labour candidate Thomas Kirkwood.