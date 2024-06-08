Police would get powers to scrap noisy off-road bikes under Labour plans

Labour is promising new powers for police to quickly scrap noisy dirt and quad bikes causing havoc in neighbourhoods as part of a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party also wants to hike on-the-spot fines for using off-road bikes or ignoring officers’ instructions to stop, which are currently as low as £100.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said that if Labour wins the General Election, police will get the powers to take the bikes that are a “nightmare for communities” off the streets for good.

Under the plans, set out in the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Express, police will be able to dispose of off-road bikes being used antisocially within 48 hours.

Currently, bikes seized by officers have to be impounded for two weeks before disposal, with the steep costs incentivising forces to auction them off and risk handing them back to offenders.

Labour would also extend closure notices for drug dens from 48 hours to 72 hours, giving police more time to get them shut down at court.

Data-driven hotspot policing would target the most prolific antisocial offenders under the party’s proposals.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Cooper said: “Noisy off-road bikes speeding round local streets and neighbourhoods, deliberately disturbing and intimidating local residents, are a nightmare for communities. Yet too often the culprits get away with it again and again, and even when the police take action, the bikes still end up back on the streets.

“Cracking down on antisocial behaviour will be one of next Labour government’s first steps because everyone should feel safe on their streets.

“Labour will give police the powers they need to take illegal, dangerous and antisocial bikes off the streets for good, as well as tough measures to close drug dens.

“We will also rebuild the neighbourhood police that has been dismantled by the Tories and put police back on the beat where they belong.”

She is expected to promote the plans on a visit on Sunday.

Labour’s manifesto this week will also promise laws to crack down on violence against shop staff, according to Ms Cooper.

“Labour is determined we will pass a new law to make a specific offence of assaults and abuse against shop workers and to make sure it’s taken seriously by the police,” the Labour frontbencher told The Mirror.

She also vowed to end the “shoplifters’ charter” under which police will not press charges unless the value of stolen goods is more than £200.