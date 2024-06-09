What are Labour’s plans to ease pressure on prison places?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What are Labour’s plans to ease pressure on prison places?

By Press Association
The B-wing at Wakefield Prison, West Yorkshire, as prison places come under the spotlight (PA)
Labour has set out plans to ease the burden on prisons by creating extra custodial places for offenders.

– What is the problem with prisons?

The latest figures, up to June 7, showed there were 87,284 people in prisons in England and Wales out of a usable operational capacity of 88,863.

Pressure on prison places has led to a series of interventions by ministers and the criminal justice system to address the problem.

– What has been done?

Last year the Government announced plans to let some offenders out of prison up to 18 days early under strict supervision. This was subsequently extended to 70 days last month.

Police forces in England and Wales were also told to consider taking fewer suspects into custody, although ministers insisted no arrests were delayed as a result of the contingency measures.

Ministers have said 20,000 prison places are in the course of being constructed, 5,900 of which are currently operational and 10,000 of which will be operational by the end of next year.

– What is Labour’s plan?

Sir Keir Starmer on the General Election campaign trail
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has set out plans to create more prison places (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer’s party would overcome planning objections in England by designating new prisons as being of “national importance” on public safety grounds.

This could help deliver the 20,000 places promised by the Tories but not yet available, they claimed.

Labour would also bring together prison governors and local employers to link offenders to training and jobs with the aim of reducing reoffending and easing the burden on capacity in the long term.

– What have the Conservatives said in response?

They point out that under the last Labour government, more than 80,000 prisoners were released early under the end of custody licence scheme.