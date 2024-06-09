Political parties urged to combat potholes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Political parties urged to combat potholes

By Press Association
Political parties are being urged to prioritise potholes in their manifesto commitments (Yui Mok/PA)
Political parties are being urged to prioritise potholes in their manifesto commitments (Yui Mok/PA)

Political parties are being urged to prioritise potholes in their manifesto commitments.

A campaign group named the Pothole Partnership called for a limit on temporary road repairs, and for funding to tackle potholes to be accelerated and increased.

It also wants road maintenance funding to be ringfenced and councils to adhere to UK-wide repair and inspection standards.

A graphic showing how a pothole forms
(PA Graphics)

The AA, which is part of the partnership, said potholes are viewed as the most important transport issue by the vast majority of drivers.

It warned that damage to vehicles caused by poor road conditions is at a five-year high, with the problem estimated to cost the economy of England at least £14.4 billion per year.

In October 2023, the Government announced it would provide £8.3 billion of extra funding over 11 years to fix potholes in England.

This was part of the Network North strategy to use money saved by scrapping the planned extension of HS2 north of Birmingham.

AA president Edmund King said: “Politicians please note that all road users are fed up with potholes.

“It is costing drivers a fortune but tragically costing lives for those on two wheels.

“Permanently fixing potholes would be one of the most popular political proposals as it affects everyone and the economy.

“It is also the number one concern for 96% of drivers who want permanent solutions rather than a patchwork approach.”

Analysis of Department for Transport figures by the PA news agency shows 20 cyclists were killed and a further 470 were seriously injured in accidents in England in the 10 years to the end of 2022 where a poor or defective road service was a contributory factor.

Caroline Julian, external affairs director of governing body British Cycling, said: “We know from our members that potholes are a longstanding frustration and concern.

“They have tragic and fatal consequences that cannot be ignored.

“If we’re serious about fulfilling our ambitions to get more people cycling, we simply must ensure that our roads are safe and comfortable for them to ride on, and not the crater-filled carriageways they currently face.”