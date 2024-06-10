Rishi Sunak criticises Farage’s claim that PM does not understand ‘our culture’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak criticises Farage’s claim that PM does not understand ‘our culture’

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak has criticised Nigel Farage’s claim that he does not understand “our culture”, suggesting the remarks were not “good for our politics or indeed our country”.

The Reform UK leader has drawn condemnation after saying the British-Asian Prime Minister does not “care” about UK history in an attack over his decision to leave D-Day commemoration events early last week.

Shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood branded the comments “dog whistle” politics, while Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said they made him “very uncomfortable”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talking to locals at a cafe in Squires Garden Centre in Crawley (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Asked for his response to the remarks during a huddle with journalists at a garden centre in Horsham on Monday, Mr Sunak said: “You can ask him, I can’t speak for him and what he meant by those comments.

“I’m not going to get involved in that because I don’t think it’s good for our politics or indeed our country.”

The embattled Prime Minister renewed his apology for leaving events marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy after the fallout over the move persisted over the weekend.

He said he “absolutely didn’t mean to cause anyone any hurt and upset”.

“That’s why I apologise unreservedly for the mistake that I made and I just hope people can find it in their hearts to forgive me and look at my actions that I’ve taken as Prime Minister both to support our armed forces and increase in defence spending but also have a minister focused on veterans’ affairs around the Cabinet table making sure this is the best country in the world to be a veteran,” Mr Sunak said.

It comes after former home secretary Suella Braverman, who has increasingly been a thorn in the Prime Minister’s side since she was sacked last year, suggested there was not much difference between the Tories and Reform, which poses a threat to the Conservatives’ right flank in the polls.

Asked whether the two parties had similar values, Mr Sunak said on Monday: “I’m not really interested in Reform, quite frankly, I’m interested in delivering for the British people with the agenda that I’m setting out.

“And I’m very clear about what I stand for, and the action that we’re prepared to take to deliver a more secure future for everybody.”