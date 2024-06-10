Lib Dems pledge to freeze rail fares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lib Dems pledge to freeze rail fares

By Press Association
Freezing train fares and making unlimited travel passes available are among measures to overhaul Britain’s railways in the Lib Dems’ manifesto (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Freezing train fares and making unlimited travel passes available are among measures to overhaul Britain’s railways in the Lib Dems’ manifesto (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Freezing train fares and making unlimited travel passes available are among measures to overhaul Britain’s railways, in the Liberal Democrats’ General Election manifesto.

The party also pledged to review the cancellation of HS2 north of Manchester, and establish a new public body to “join up the industry”.

The Lib Dems said they want to make rail “a genuinely convenient, affordable and environmentally-friendly option for both passengers and freight”.

It has committed to freezing rail fares next year, which it believes would save commuters £115 million.

The manifesto said the party would explore “the introduction of an annual pass for all railways”.

It did not say how much they would cost for travellers.

On HS2, the Lib Dems said they would reconsider Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to axe the northern section “to see if it can still be delivered in a way that provides value for money, including by encouraging private investment, or if an alternative is viable”.

The party’s proposed new public body to take responsibility for infrastructure and train operation would be called the Railway Agency.

Other transport policies include bringing forward the ban on new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2035 to 2030, accelerating the roll-out of public electric car chargepoints, giving local authorities more power to franchise bus services, and introducing a new “super tax” on private jet flights.

Matt Finch, UK policy manager at environmental think tank Transport & Environment, said: “These are some solid, well-thought-through commitments from the Liberal Democrats.

“They have recognised that aviation is the problem child of transport decarbonisation, and that a lot more policies are needed to address the problem.

“The commitments to address the woeful under-taxation of private jets is a bold step forward and will help contribute to strengthening the idea that polluters need to pay.

“But there is a worrying lack of acknowledgement here of the need to decarbonise shipping and trucks.

“These areas have been consistently neglected by previous governments, and right now it’s looking like the Lib Dems would carry on this trend too.”