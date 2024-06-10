Opinion poll round-up on day 19 of the election campaign

Four opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, all of which show Labour continuing to enjoy a strong lead over the Conservatives.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from Wednesday June 5 to Friday June 7 among 2,095 UK adults, gives Labour a lead of 20 points.

The figures are Labour 46%, Conservative 26%, Reform 11%, the Liberal Democrats 10%, Green 3%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

A poll by More in Common, carried out online from June 5 to June 7 among 2,618 adults in Britain, puts Labour 21 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 46%, Conservative 25%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9%, Green 6%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

A poll by Opinium, carried out online from June 5 to June 7 among 2,166 UK adults, has an 18-point lead for Labour.

The latest opinion poll averages for the main parties in the General Election (PA Graphics)

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 24%, Reform 12%, Lib Dems 10%, Green 7%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

The most recent poll, by Deltapoll, which was carried out online from Thursday June 6 to Saturday June 8 among 2,010 adults in Britain, gives Labour a 25-point lead over the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 46%, Conservative 21%, Reform 12%, Lib Dems 9%, Green 5%, SNP 4%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 10 puts Labour on 43%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 22%, followed by Reform on 14%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 6%.

Reform’s average is up three percentage points on the figure for the previous week while Labour and the Tories are down slightly, with the averages for the seven days to June 3 being Labour 45%, Conservative 24%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.