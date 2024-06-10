In Pictures: Davey braves roller coaster as Starmer meets young voters of future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Davey braves roller coaster as Starmer meets young voters of future

By Press Association
From rubber rings to roller coasters: Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey during a visit to Thorpe Park in Chertsey, Surrey, while on the General Election campaign trail (Lucy North/PA)
It was a roller coaster of a day for Sir Ed Davey who braved the rides at Thorpe Park after launching the Liberal Democrats’ manifesto, as the General Election campaign trail continued on Monday.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson visited a nursery in Nuneaton where they were held to account by toddling voters of the future as the party unveiled its plans for childcare.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Horsham, West Sussex grabbing a cuppa with the locals as he said he hoped the public would forgive him for leaving D-Day events early, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage launched the party’s economic policy in Westminster.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey takes on the Rush ride during a visit to Thorpe Park in Chertsey, Surrey, whilst on the General Election campaign trail
Sir Ed gives the teacup ride a whirl at Thorpe Park
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey during the party’s General Election manifesto launch at Lumiere London
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to Nursery Hill Primary School, in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, as the Party unveils its plans for childcare
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson during a visit to Nursery Hill Primary School, in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, as the Party unveils its plans for childcare
General Election campaign 2024
Say cheese! Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has a selfie taken with a local at a cafe in Squires Garden Centre in Crawley, West Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refuels at a neighbourhood watch meeting at the Dog & Bacon pub in Horsham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
General Election campaign 2024
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage is seeing red at an announcement of the party’s economic policy during a press conference at Church House in London (James Manning/PA)
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage (right) and Richard Tice announce their party’s economic policy during a press conference at Church House in London
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage (right) and Richard Tice announce their party’s economic policy during a press conference at Church House in London (James Manning/PA)