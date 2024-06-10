It was a roller coaster of a day for Sir Ed Davey who braved the rides at Thorpe Park after launching the Liberal Democrats’ manifesto, as the General Election campaign trail continued on Monday.
Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson visited a nursery in Nuneaton where they were held to account by toddling voters of the future as the party unveiled its plans for childcare.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Horsham, West Sussex grabbing a cuppa with the locals as he said he hoped the public would forgive him for leaving D-Day events early, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage launched the party’s economic policy in Westminster.
In Pictures: Davey braves roller coaster as Starmer meets young voters of future