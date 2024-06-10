Labour vows to ‘put a smile back on kids’ faces’ with child dentistry plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour vows to ‘put a smile back on kids’ faces’ with child dentistry plans

By Press Association
Labour wants to clear a dental treatment backlog (PA)
Labour wants to clear a dental treatment backlog (PA)

The Labour Party will vow to create an extra 100,000 urgent dental appointments for children in a bid to clear backlogs in England.

The party’s Child Health Action Plan will also propose the introduction of supervised brushing to bolster the dental health of youngsters.

The additional appointments will be delivered on evenings and weekends, according to the proposals, which will be announced by Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the North East of England on Tuesday.

A Labour government would also double the number of NHS scanners by investing in new, artificial intelligence-enabled equipment, the party said, as well as reforming the dental contract and bringing in signing on bonuses to recruit dentists to areas in need.

The proposals will cost £109 million a year, Labour said, and will be funded by clamping down on tax dodgers and tightening up the rules on non-domiciled people.

Wes Streeting
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting criticised the Tories over dental health care (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The party claims there will be five million fewer dentistry appointments over the next five years if the Conservatives win the General Election.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting added: “What a tragic indictment on the state of NHS dentistry under the Conservatives, that children are ashamed to speak because of the state of their teeth.

“Labour will provide an extra 100,000 appointments for children a year and supervised toothbrushing for three-to-five year olds, to put a smile back on kids’ faces.”

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association, said: “Supervised toothbrushing can help us shift the dial from drilling and filling to actively preventing dental disease.

“There’s nothing ‘nanny state’ about a tried-and-tested policy that can save children pain and our NHS a fortune.”

It comes after data published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) in February revealed thousands of children were admitted to hospital with tooth decay last year.

There were 47,581 tooth extractions in NHS hospitals in England for patients aged 0 to 19, with some 66% – or 31,165 – down to a primary diagnosis of tooth decay, up 17% from the previous 12 months.

Tooth decay remains the most common reason for youngsters aged five to nine being admitted to hospital.

Hospital admissions for childhood tooth extractions cost NHS hospitals £64.3 million last year, with decay-related extractions costing £40.7 million.

As well as children’s dentistry, Labour will also aim to provide extra hospital appointments, scans and operations for youngsters.

The Conservative Party has been approached for comment.