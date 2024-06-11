Fact check: YouGov poll shows figures for the North and the Midlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: YouGov poll shows figures for the North and the Midlands

By Press Association
Nigel Farage was speaking on June 10 (James Manning/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has claimed his party is polling ahead of the Conservatives in the North East, the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands and the West Midlands.

Speaking on June 10, Mr Farage said: “If you take the YouGov poll of last week, where we were prompted and we came out at 17%.

“If you take out London, and you take out Scotland you get a very interesting picture.

“We are ahead of the Conservatives in the North East right now, we are ahead of the Conservatives in the North West right now, we are ahead of the Conservatives in Yorkshire and the Humber right now, we are ahead of the Conservatives in the East Midlands right now, we are ahead of the Conservatives in the West Midlands right now.”

Evaluation

YouGov’s regular poll does not break down by the regions that Mr Farage mentioned, it simply lumps them into either The North or The Midlands categories.

The YouGov MRP poll has data by constituency. But analysis of these figures shows that Reform does not appear to be ahead in any of the areas Mr Farage mentioned.

The facts

YouGov has been releasing two different types of polls in recent weeks. One is an MRP poll which gets more than 60,000 respondents and includes more granular data. The other is a more regular poll which surveys around 2,000 people.

Mr Farage was speaking on June 10. That means that when he mentions “last week” he could be referring to a poll from June 6 or one from June 4, or to the MRP from June 3.

It is the June 4 poll that puts Reform UK on 17% across the country. In that same poll, the Conservative Party scored 19%.

When broken down by region, in the Midlands the results show that Reform was ahead of the Conservatives in that poll, with 25% compared to 20%.

In the North, Reform polled 21% against the Conservatives’ 16%.

However this poll does not have a more granular breakdown which shows the results for the five areas that Mr Farage mentioned: The West Midlands, the East Midlands, the North East, the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

That means the poll does not support Mr Farage’s claim.

Meanwhile on June 3, YouGov released its first MRP of the campaign. The MRP is more granular and includes constituency-by-constituency results.

PA news agency analysis of the MRP poll looked at all constituencies in the five regions that Mr Farage mentioned.

That analysis found that the poll shows Reform was only ahead of the Conservatives in a few dozen of the more than 200 seats in the areas, and on average was behind significantly across Yorkshire and the Humber, the West Midlands, the East Midlands, the North West, or the North East.

The average of the percentage that the parties scored across all constituencies in these areas shows that the Conservatives polled 24%, while Reform polled 12%.

Reform was ahead of the Conservatives in 44 of the 256 constituencies across the five regions. The Conservatives were ahead in the remaining 212.

Reform was contacted, but did not explain what figures Mr Farage was referring to.

