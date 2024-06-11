Parties reminded to uphold impartiality of Civil Service amid election rows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parties reminded to uphold impartiality of Civil Service amid election rows

By Press Association
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
All political parties must agree to uphold the impartiality of the Civil Service during the General Election campaign, the UK’s top civil servant has said following a spat about the cost of Labour’s proposals.

Simon Case called on the parties vying for power not to drag the Civil Service into political rows during the campaign.

The Cabinet Secretary’s reminder came in a letter to Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden, following an argument over the costings of Labour’s election offer.

“Upholding the impartiality of the Civil Service is a duty rightly shared by both the Civil Service itself and all political parties,” he wrote to Mr Holden.

“I would therefore be grateful for your ongoing assistance, and that of your counterparts in other parties, in protecting our impartiality during the election period.”

The Tory chair had written to Mr Case asking him to confirm that the Prime Minister did not lie when he said Labour’s election offer would cost an extra £2,094 in tax to each household over the course of the next parliament.

In an ITV debate last week, Rishi Sunak had claimed that “independent Treasury officials” have costed Labour’s policies “and they amount to a £2,000 tax rise for everyone”.

Senior Labour figures, including shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, claimed this was a lie.

The figure comes from analysis by the impartial Civil Service of spending estimates about Labour’s policies provided by special advisers, who are political appointees of the Conservative Party in Government.

Budget 2024
Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden leaves Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

Mr Case referred to this process in his correspondence with Tory chair Mr Holden.

The analysis suggested Labour’s plans had a £38.5 billion deficit over four years, the equivalent of £2,094 for every working household, which the Tories claim would be filled with tax hikes.

The Office for Statistics Regulation, which previously warned political parties to use figures appropriately during the campaign, has said the Conservatives have failed to make clear their calculations.

The Treasury’s permanent secretary James Bowler meanwhile said ministers had been told not to suggest civil servants produced the figure, because it went beyond the official work they carried out.

Labour says many of its policies will not cost anywhere near as much as the Conservatives suggested in their dossier.