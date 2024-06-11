Up to a third of senior Police Scotland officers ‘could quit over pensions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Up to a third of senior Police Scotland officers ‘could quit over pensions’

By Press Association
Senior Police Scotland officers have raised a dispute (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Senior Police Scotland officers have raised a dispute (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Up to a third of Police Scotland’s senior leaders could quit due to changes in their pension scheme, the organisation which represents them has said.

The Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (ASPS) has taken the unprecedented step of raising a dispute with Scotland’s national police force and the Scottish Police Authority.

The ASPS members backed the move unanimously in a poll, with the organisation saying the pension changes could leave them thousands of pounds worse off.

President Rob Hay said: “This is an unprecedented step – but we are clearly speaking as a united voice.

“The service relies on the goodwill of our members and that is clearly being lost. As the vote shows, they are fuming about this.

“And there is a real risk that a large number of them will vote with their feet.

“Our members who are over 50 years of age and have over 25 years, who wish to avoid incurring further interest payments on their pensions, can and will retire.

“The fact that this is almost a third of every superintendent and chief superintendent serving today should be enough to galvanise the service and the government and the Police Service into action.”

He continued: “That’s an incredible amount of experience and talent that could just walk out of the door. What a terrible shame to force these proud police officers out of service due to a financial decision and a basic principle of fairness.

“Whoever forms the next Westminster government needs to take this matter extremely seriously.”

Fife Police Feature
The ASPS says its members are losing out (David Cheskin/PA)

Reforms in public sector pensions led to police officers moving to the Career Average Revalued Earning (Care) scheme, paying lower contributions.

A 2018 Court of Appeal ruling known as the McCloud judgment found there had been age discrimination for some officers and they were offered a sum known as the pension remedy.

But in order to access the pension remedy, the officers had to pay in extra money which they would have done under the old scheme.

The ASPS says exact figures are not available but someone who was a superintendent between 2015 and 2022 would pay around £9,000.

Mr Hay said that senior officers are being charged interest on this sum, under direction from the Treasury.

Mr Hay added that Police Scotland, the SPA, SPPA (Scottish Public Pensions Agency) and Scottish Government “all point the finger of blame elsewhere – ultimately at HM Treasury and, by extension, the UK Government”.

Mr Hay said: “This is all profoundly unfair on our colleagues – and we will continue to battle over this, whoever is in power after July 4.”

The Scottish Government, SPA, Police Scotland the Treasury have been approached for comment.