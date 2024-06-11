Suspected drug deaths increase by 8% in the first quarter of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suspected drug deaths increase by 8% in the first quarter of 2024

By Press Association
Suspected drug deaths increased 8% in the first quarter of the year (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Suspected drug deaths increased by 8% in the latest three-month period, official data has shown.

The data, based on Police Scotland reports from officers attending scenes of deaths, estimated there were 320 suspected deaths in the first three months of the year – 23 more than in the October to December quarter.

It is also 7% – or 22 estimated deaths – more than during the same period of 2023.

A total of 1,219 deaths were believed to be drug-related by officers in the 12-month period to March 2024 – 10%, or 114 people, more than the previous year.

In the first quarter of 2024, males accounted for 73% of the suspected drug deaths, up from 67% from the same period last year.

However, there were 12% estimated deaths among women, with 86 down from 98 in 2023.

The data showed 61% of the suspected drug deaths were people between the ages of 35 and 54, while there were 13 estimated deaths in the under-25 group – 19% fewer than the same period of 2023.

Greater Glasgow was the police division with the greatest suspected drug deaths with 71, followed by 32 in Edinburgh City, 30 in the North East and Renfrewshire and Inverclyde divisions respectively.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Christina McKelvie said: “My sincere and heartfelt condolences go to all those who have lost a loved one through addiction.

“This is a serious issue and the Scottish Government is taking a wide range of measures to tackle drugs-related deaths with our £250 million national mission on drugs – we’ve also backed more than 300 grassroots projects.

“We are continuing to expand residential rehabilitation capacity and are committed to delivering a £2.3 million a year, safer drug consumption facility pilot, which Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership is working at pace to establish.

“Licence applications for drug-checking facilities in Aberdeen and Dundee have been submitted to the Home Office, with a further application for a service in Glasgow expected to be submitted soon.

“The City of Edinburgh Council has also expressed a desire to introduce similar facilities and discussions are ongoing between Scottish Government and council officials.

“In 2023-24, we made a record £112 million available to local alcohol and drug partnerships and funding for drug policy has increased by 67% since 2014 to help us tackle this serious issue.

“We’re working hard to respond to the growing threat from super-strong synthetic opioids like nitazenes in an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drug supply.

“Such synthetics, which increase the risk of overdose, hospitalisation and death, are being found in a range of substances. Because of their strength I would urge people to carry extra life-saving naloxone kits.”