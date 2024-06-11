Starmer confident interest rates will fall under Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Starmer confident interest rates will fall under Labour

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer said he was confident interest rates would fall under a Labour government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Interest rates would come down under a Labour government, Sir Keir Starmer has said, after economists criticised Rishi Sunak for making a similar claim.

Asked whether he was confident interest rates would fall if Labour came to power, Sir Keir told reporters he was, as his party would “stabilise the economy”.

He added: “That’s why we’ve set out our six steps which are the things that we will do on July 5, on the first day if we get the opportunity, and the first thing is to stabilise the economy, for the very reason I said.

“If you lose control of the economy it’s working people who pay the price and I’m not prepared to let that happen.”

At the beginning of the General Election campaign, the Prime Minister made a similar claim in an interview with The Times, saying a vote for the Conservatives was a vote for interest rate cuts.

But economists criticised his statement, saying interest rates were a matter for the independent Bank of England, prompting Mr Sunak to deny he was putting undue pressure on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.

General Election campaign 2024
Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have made economic stability the centrepiece of Labour’s campaign. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said he had only agreed with Bank Governor Andrew Bailey, who had himself said he was “optimistic” about interest rates coming down as inflation falls.

In May, Mr Bailey said a rate cut in June could not be “ruled out” but was not a “fait accompli”, while Huw Pill, the Bank’s chief economist, said a summer rate cut was “not unreasonable”.

The Bank’s base rate is currently 5.25%, its highest level since 2008, but is expected to fall later in the year now inflation has returned to the 2% target.

A reduction in the Bank’s rate should feed through into lower interest rates for mortgage-holders.