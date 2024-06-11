Almost half of public think Tory campaign going badly – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost half of public think Tory campaign going badly – poll

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak launched the Tory manifesto as a poll found 48% of people thought his campaign was going badly (James Manning/PA)
Almost half the public thinks the Conservatives have had a bad campaign as the party launches its manifesto, a new poll has found.

The survey from Ipsos UK found 48% of people thought the Conservative campaign was going badly, up from 41% after the first week of the election period.

Only 17% said they thought the Conservative campaign was going well, giving the party similar numbers to those achieved by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party in 2019, when 48% said Labour was doing badly and 23% said the party was doing well.

Keiran Pedley, UK director of politics at Ipsos, said there was “little good news” in the figures for Rishi Sunak, with almost three in five people saying they felt unfavourable towards him and only 20% of people thinking he would make a better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer.

They added: “Rishi Sunak has had a difficult week facing questions around his participation in D-Day events in France.

“This has fed into public perceptions of the Conservatives’ efforts, with half now saying the Conservatives have been having a bad campaign.

“Meanwhile, Nigel Farage’s late entrance into the election has coincided with a rise in the number of 2019 Conservatives saying they are prioritising immigration.”

Healthcare and the NHS remains the top issue in the Ipsos poll, with 63% saying it would be very important in deciding how they would vote, followed by the cost of living, which was mentioned by 53%.

But 44% said immigration would be an important issue, with that figure rising to 71% among people who voted Conservative in 2019. For 2019 Labour voters, however, immigration did not even appear in the top 10 issues.

For the Labour Party, 36% of people said the party was having a good campaign, while Sir Keir Starmer had a personal favourability rating of minus 9, compared to minus 34 for Mr Sunak.

After Mr Farage entered the election last week, a quarter of people said his party was having a good campaign, but his personal favourability rating of minus 25 was still well behind the Labour leader.

The Ipsos poll surveyed 1,050 British adults between June 7 and 10.